MLA Nitesh Rane moves HC for pre arrest bail

Mumbai: Nitesh Rane, Member of Legislative Assembly and son of Union minister Narayan Rane, approached the Bombay high court (HC) on Monday seeking anticipatory bail after a lower court rejected his application in an attempt to murder case in Sindhudurg.

Maharashtra’s minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai said last week that the Sindhudurg police was investigating the role of Nitesh Rane in the attack against Shiv Sena functionary Santosh Parab which took place on December 18, as the victim had named the MLA as the person behind the attack. The police have arrested two persons.

Rane filed the application through advocate Sangram Desai challenging the Sindhudurg sessions court order of December 30, which stated that as some of the material required for investigating the case was yet to be recovered, and custodial interrogation of Rane and others including confrontation with the arrested accused was required, it was rejecting the anticipatory bail application.

Rane’s counsel argued in the sessions court that his client was falsely implicated out of political rivalry.

On December 18, Parab, a Sena functionary from Kankavli in Sindhudurg was allegedly assaulted in the backdrop of the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank election scheduled for December 30. Parab is a close associate of chairperson Satish Sawant, who was defeated by Nitesh Rane in the 2019 assembly polls for the Kankavali seat.

Parab told the police that while he was on his bike on the Kankavli Nardave road at around 11 am, an Innova car without a number plate hit his vehicle. A person alighted from the car and told Parab that since he (Parab) worked for Satish Sawant (a Sena leader), the assailant would ‘deal with him and stabbed Parab in the chest. The complaint stated that Parab heard the assailant tell another occupant in the car to inform Nitesh Rane of the incident.

Rane’s counsel submitted that while the police seized vehicles, weapons and mobile handsets from the arrested accused, the evidence on record did not reflect Rane’s participation and his arrest would violate the legislator’s personal liberty.

Rane’s counsel stated that the MLA had cooperated with the investigation by giving a written statement when he was served a notice by the police and was also willing to abide by all conditions imposed by the court.

The prosecution opposed the application in the lower court stating that Rane was not cooperating with the investigation and had not handed over a few mobile phones in his possession. The prosecution also stated that there was a probability of evidence tampering of data and photographs on his phone of him with one of the arrested accused in a vanity van.

The prosecution said that custody of the applicant for investigation in respect of intention and motive of alleged crime was needed. The court was also informed that there was a likelihood of Rane threatening prosecution witnesses and hence his application should be rejected.

The application in the HC is yet to come up for hearing.