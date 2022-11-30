Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MMRC achieves 100% tunnelling on Metro 3 corridor

MMRC achieves 100% tunnelling on Metro 3 corridor

mumbai news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:53 PM IST

The section from Mahalaxmi Metro station to Mumbai Central station was the most challenging 837 metres of tunnelling. This includes Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli Metro station which is one of the longest stretches of Metro line 3 corridor

MMRC achieves 100% tunnelling on Metro 3 corridor
MMRC achieves 100% tunnelling on Metro 3 corridor
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved its final breakthrough at Mumbai Central station on Wednesday. This completes the tunnelling work of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz underground Metro 3 corridor.

“It is with great pleasure that I witnessed the final breakthrough today. It marks 100 per cent tunnelling of Metro-3 corridor. Tunnelling below Mumbai’s heritage precincts, in close proximity of old dilapidated buildings, existing Metro line, railway lines, water body with different and sometimes difficult geological conditions has been a daunting task,” said Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC.

The section from Mahalaxmi Metro station to Mumbai Central station was the most challenging 837 metres of tunnelling. This includes Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli Metro station which is one of the longest stretches of Metro line 3 corridor. Overall, the project has noted 76.6 per cent progress.

“We used advanced technology without compromising the safety of workers. This was a daunting task for the MMRC team along with general consultants, contractors and jumbo vehicles,” S K Gupta, director (projects), MMRC, said.

The 33.5-km-long Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 project is the first underground corridor of the metro network coming up in the city. Of the 27 stations on this line, 26 will be underground. The station on ground will be Sariput Nagar at Aarey from where the coaches will go towards SEEPZ. The Metro 3 line is called Aqua line, its prototype coaches are 3200 mm wide and each can accommodate approximately 2400 passengers.

In the first phase from Aarey to BKC that is likely to be ready by December 2023, 96.2 per cent station and tunnel work are completed and almost 90 per cent of station construction is also completed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out