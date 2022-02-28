Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MMRDA approves 18.4K crore budget; Metro, MTHL, Eastern Freeway get major boost

The enhanced amount gives a major boost to several infrastructure projects, including Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the extension of Eastern Freeway up to Thane, among others.
In the budget for 2022-23, a sum of 2,111 crore has been kept aside for several big tickets projects. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:36 PM IST
ByMehul R Thakkar

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday approved a budget of 18,404 crore for the upcoming fiscal of 2022-23, higher than the 12,969 crore budget of the ongoing fiscal of 2021-22. The enhanced amount gives a major boost to several infrastructure projects, including Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the extension of Eastern Freeway up to Thane, among others.

In the budget for 2022-23, a sum of 2,111 crore has been kept aside for several big tickets projects. The Metro construction in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has got an allocation of over 300 crore. The extension of the 16-km-long Eastern Freeway also got a boost.

Besides, MMRDA also allocated funds for the construction of a bridge between Nariman Point to Cuffe Parade in the upcoming budget of 2022-23.

Further, the ambitious Coastal Road project in Thane between Balkum and Gaimukh also got allocation. The MMRDA also allocated funds for the construction of a tunnel between Thane and Borivali, followed by a bridge to connect Gorai jetty to Gorai beach, Kalyan Ring Road etc.

An allocation was also made for a linking road between MTHL and the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

“The original budget of 2022-23 has income expected of 10,724 crore, which mainly comprises sources such as income generated from the sale of land plots, loan raised from international financial institution, sub-debts from the state government for Metro, income from development charge, and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) charges etc. The budget of 2022-23 is 18,404 crore and is mainly focused on the implementation of public transportation and infrastructure projects,” the MMRDA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, during the authority meeting of the MMRDA, chaired by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, a revised budget for the ongoing fiscal of 14,588 crore was also passed.

