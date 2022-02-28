MMRDA approves ₹18.4K crore budget; Metro, MTHL, Eastern Freeway get major boost
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday approved a budget of ₹18,404 crore for the upcoming fiscal of 2022-23, higher than the ₹12,969 crore budget of the ongoing fiscal of 2021-22. The enhanced amount gives a major boost to several infrastructure projects, including Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the extension of Eastern Freeway up to Thane, among others.
In the budget for 2022-23, a sum of ₹2,111 crore has been kept aside for several big tickets projects. The Metro construction in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has got an allocation of over ₹300 crore. The extension of the 16-km-long Eastern Freeway also got a boost.
Besides, MMRDA also allocated funds for the construction of a bridge between Nariman Point to Cuffe Parade in the upcoming budget of 2022-23.
Further, the ambitious Coastal Road project in Thane between Balkum and Gaimukh also got allocation. The MMRDA also allocated funds for the construction of a tunnel between Thane and Borivali, followed by a bridge to connect Gorai jetty to Gorai beach, Kalyan Ring Road etc.
An allocation was also made for a linking road between MTHL and the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
“The original budget of 2022-23 has income expected of ₹10,724 crore, which mainly comprises sources such as income generated from the sale of land plots, loan raised from international financial institution, sub-debts from the state government for Metro, income from development charge, and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) charges etc. The budget of 2022-23 is ₹18,404 crore and is mainly focused on the implementation of public transportation and infrastructure projects,” the MMRDA said in a statement.
Meanwhile, during the authority meeting of the MMRDA, chaired by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, a revised budget for the ongoing fiscal of ₹14,588 crore was also passed.
