MNS campaign against loudspeakers hurts Hindus, says Congress
Congress has alleged that the campaign begun by Raj Thackeray and his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) against the loudspeakers installed on mosques to give the call for prayers has hurt the Hindus and this could lead to restrictions being imposed on Hindu festivals and rituals.
The MNS chief had asked party cadre to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 at double the volume if they did not take down their loudspeakers. This is seen as an attempt by Thackeray to strike a political alliance or understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of Hindutva while trying to corner Shiv Sena, which has been forced to dilute its right-wing agenda after allying with ‘secular’ forces like Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.
Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said, “The politics by the MNS chief on loudspeakers is working against the Hindus. The quest to pull down loudspeakers put up on mosques can lead to restrictions on their use in Hindu festivals. Now, the Muslim community has on its own stopped [the use of loudspeakers for] morning azaan [Islamic call for prayers], but kakad aratis [early morning aratis] have been stopped as well.”
Pointing to how these aratis had been stopped at the Shirdi and Trimbakeshwar temples, he asked, “Who is responsible for this?”
On Thursday, no loudspeakers were used in the kakad aratis that are performed at the crack of dawn in prominent temples across Maharashtra like Shirdi, which is famous for the shrine of saint Sai Baba, and Trimbakeshwar, which has a jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva. This led to devotees not being able to hear the prayers.
“The Mumbai police grant permissions for the use of loudspeakers under section 38 (1) of the Mumbai Police Act. This does not specify the duration of use. No permissions are given in silence zones. There are a total of 2,404 temples and 1,144 masjids in Mumbai and out of these, just 20 temples have permissions for loudspeakers, while the number is 922 for masjids. The applications of five temples and 15 masjids are pending. If the demand of the MNS to take down all loudspeakers is approved, it will affect not just the masjids but also the 2,400 temples. It will also cover churches, gurdwaras and Buddhist shrines. Public celebrations of festivals may also be affected. In Maharashtra, the number of masjids is 15,000 and that of temples is over 80,000. Though it is said that the number of unauthorised masjids is huge, the number of such temples is also large. This shows the extent of the MNS’s ignorance,” Sawant said.
He added, “The politically selfish stand of the MNS… and the BJP’s support are harmful to the progressive ethos of Maharashtra. It is quite clear why BJP-ruled states have not banned loudspeakers.”
The supreme court had in July 2005 banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am at public places. The permissible noise level for residential zones is 55 decibels, for commercial zones 65 decibels, and 75 decibels for industrial zones. Any violations of the decibel limit and use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am can be reported to the police.
Change in admission policy, delay led to high vacancies in PG medical seats
As many as 295 of the 1,928 postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in Maharashtra are lying vacant even after five rounds of seat allotment and four all-India quota rounds this year. As of May 3, a total of 1,633 seats have been confirmed. Experts have blamed the delay of nearly eight months for the 15% vacancy in PG medical seats in the state.
BJP will not rest till it uproots Mamata Banerjee’s TMC from Bengal, says Amit Shah
Back in West Bengal on Shah's first visit after last year's assembly elections, Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will not rest till it ends Trinamool Congress's rule from Bengal and renewed his attacks on chief minister Mamata Banerjee over illegal infiltration. Shah also explained why he hadn't come to Bengal earlier. She was sworn in as chief minister on May 5 last year.
Amit Shah should form panel to probe cause behind riots in 7 states, says Gehlot
Claiming that riots happened in seven states on the lines of last month's Karauli violence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should form a panel to probe the root cause behind the clashes "if he has the courage". The violence in Rajasthan's Karauli had taken place on April 2 when some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year.
CIDCO invites bids for lease of plots marked for veterinary hospitals in Navi Mumbai
The long-pending demand by animal lovers and pet owners for having a veterinary hospital in Navi Mumbai will soon be addressed as the City and Industrial Development Corporation has identified two plots to be leased for the same. CIDCO has sought tender bids to lease the plot to individuals or organisations keen on constructing a veterinary hospital. Two plots where the hospitals are proposed to be constructed are situated in Sanpada and Kharghar.
With rising fuel prices, more opt for electric vehicles in Thane
With the increasing fuel prices in the country, many are opting for electric vehicles and the demand for the same is at an all-time high in Thane city. The number of e-vehicles registered in Thane city gradually increased from 38 in 2018 to 107 in 2019 and 168 in 2020. Last year, 934 e-vehicles were registered in Thane. Among these, the highest number of registration was done in December.
