Modi-Shah must keep politics aside and pay attention to Kashmir: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: A day after the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Shiv Sena on Friday said that prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah must keep electoral politics aside and pay attention to the situation in Kashmir. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that merely pointing fingers at Pakistan would not help and asked what step the Central government was taking to better the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Shiv Sena chief spokesperson said that Modi and Shah were “very emotional” about the Kashmiri Pandits, but lamented that the Modi government had not taken any steps to safeguard the pandits or the other citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Ghar wapsi (Homecoming) of Kashmiri Pandits was BJP’s main agenda, but I don’t know how many Kashmiri Pandits have returned to Kashmir in the last seven years. Even the ones who are living there are under threat. They must keep electoral politics aside for some time. The union home minister must seriously think about the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit yesterday. Every time we can’t point fingers at Pakistan. What strong steps are you taking for the Kashmiri Pandits?” Raut asked.
Bhat, a government employee, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in Kashmir. The killing, which is the latest in a long line of targeted attacks on civilians across different communities since October 2021, has triggered protests in J&K.
In a dig at the BJP, Raut said that issues such as Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop places of worship would not help the situation in Kashmir. “Hanuman Chalisa row and loudspeakers issue cannot divert the attention from these matters. Even after abrogating Article 370, the Pandits and other citizens are not safe there. There is an atmosphere of instability and disquiet in Kashmir once again,” Raut said.
-
State increases Raj Thackeray’s security following death threats
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has increased the security of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray after he allegedly received death threats for his campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques. MNS legislator Bala Nandgaonkar had warned the state government against ignoring these threats. “The whole of Maharashtra will burn if Raj Thackeray's hair is touched,” warned Nandgaonkar. “I will personally ask the Maharashtra Government to not just double but triple the security for Raj Thackeray,” said Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule.
-
Maharashtra logs 263 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Mumbai: The state on Friday reported 263 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 78,80,337 and the death toll to 1,47,853. Maharashtra now has 1,455 active cases. In the 24 hours till Friday, 28,541 tests were conducted in the state, and the daily test positivity rate is 0.92%. Overall, 8,05,09,470 tests have been conducted in the state, and the overall test positivity rate is 9.79%.
-
Uttar Pradesh government to promote flower farming with NBRI
The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to join hands with the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute to prepare a roadmap for the promotion of flower farming in the state under the National Floriculture Mission launched by the Centre more than two years ago, people aware of the development said. CSIR-NBRI director SK Barik sought the state government's support in its endeavours. Horticulture department director RK Tomar said currently the state government had no separate scheme for floriculture promotion.
-
Ludhiana | Police post in-charge held for accepting bribe, head constable escapes
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a police post in-charge while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 to lodge an FIR. The accused has been identified as ASI Ashok Kumar, who was deputed as in-charge of Basant Park police post . A head constable, identified as Raj Gopal, managed to escape from the spot. They have been booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act. Harpreet Singh of Lapran village then filed a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau.
-
Ludhiana | Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide
A man was arrested on Friday, three days after his 30-year-old wife ended her life at Karamsar Colony on Friday He had been booked for abetment to suicide based on the statement of the victim's brother, who is a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Tibba police arrested the accused immediately after lodging an FIR against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics