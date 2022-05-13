Modi-Shah must keep politics aside and pay attention to Kashmir: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: A day after the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Shiv Sena on Friday said that prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah must keep electoral politics aside and pay attention to the situation in Kashmir. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that merely pointing fingers at Pakistan would not help and asked what step the Central government was taking to better the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Shiv Sena chief spokesperson said that Modi and Shah were “very emotional” about the Kashmiri Pandits, but lamented that the Modi government had not taken any steps to safeguard the pandits or the other citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ghar wapsi (Homecoming) of Kashmiri Pandits was BJP’s main agenda, but I don’t know how many Kashmiri Pandits have returned to Kashmir in the last seven years. Even the ones who are living there are under threat. They must keep electoral politics aside for some time. The union home minister must seriously think about the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit yesterday. Every time we can’t point fingers at Pakistan. What strong steps are you taking for the Kashmiri Pandits?” Raut asked.

Bhat, a government employee, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in Kashmir. The killing, which is the latest in a long line of targeted attacks on civilians across different communities since October 2021, has triggered protests in J&K.

In a dig at the BJP, Raut said that issues such as Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop places of worship would not help the situation in Kashmir. “Hanuman Chalisa row and loudspeakers issue cannot divert the attention from these matters. Even after abrogating Article 370, the Pandits and other citizens are not safe there. There is an atmosphere of instability and disquiet in Kashmir once again,” Raut said.