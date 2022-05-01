MoEFCC committee okays axing of over 18K trees for Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway

Mumbai: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s (MoEFCC) regional empowered committee (REC) in Nagpur has given its nod for the diversion of 193 hectares of protected forest, reserved forest and mangrove land in the Palghar district to make way for the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway’s stretch in Maharashtra, from Talasari to Vasai. Out of the 18,073 trees that are proposed to be felled on notified forest land in Palghar, only 51 were feasible for transplantation, according to a report submitted to the REC by the chief conservator of forests (CCF), Thane.

The REC had earlier held off on clearing the project on environmental grounds. In late March, the REC opined that “51 trees out of 18,073 are negligible”, and had deferred providing Stage-II forest clearance for the project. Stage-1 clearance was obtained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on August 26, 2021.

The REC then constituted an independent, three-member subcommittee to conduct a ground-truthing exercise and verify if a larger number of trees can be transplanted or protected from felling. After a site visit on April 6, the subcommittee found it would be feasible to transplant at least 1,000 trees from the area, contrary to the state forest department’s claims. It suggested that the work be done during the upcoming monsoon season at NHAI’s cost. The deputy conservator of forests, Dahanu, has been instructed to find a suitable transplantation site by May end.

The MVE is an eight-lane, 379-km greenfield expressway between Vadodara and Mumbai planned under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase VI and Phase II. The expressway will reduce travel time between the two cities to four hours from the current seven hours through the national highway (NH)-8. To be sure, the total number of trees proposed to be felled between Vasai and Talasari is around 38,000, of which 18,073 are situated on notified forest land, and include about 1,000 mangrove trees.

The NHAI had initially applied for clearances under the FC Act for diverting 94.5 hectares of forests in 2018, but retracted the proposal as a much larger forest area (193 hectares) was subsequently earmarked for diversion. CRZ clearance for this proposal was granted by the MCZMA in July 2020, while the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority’s sanction was given in August 2021.

The DTEPA’s clearance, however, was declared “null and void” earlier this month. On technical grounds, the Authority’s newly appointed chairperson has revoked all clearances granted for projects in the Dahanu eco-sensitive zone between November 2020 and October 2021 by an ad hoc monitoring committee appointed by the Centre.

In addition to the 193 hectares of forest sought to be diverted in Palghar, the NHAI has separately sought permission to divert another 112 hectares of forest land for the MVE’s connecting spur between Vasai and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in the Raigad district. This proposal is still awaiting Stage-1 forest clearance, the NHAI official cited above said.

In all, a total of 315 hectares of forest land and close to 80,000 trees will be felled across the forest and non-forest land in Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts for the expressway.

An NHAI official privy to the development said, “To be sure, we have not yet got Stage-II forest clearance for the MVE in Maharashtra. The REC has agreed to let us carry out the tree felling now, but they will keep monitoring the progress of the work. They will recommend the project to the Centre for final clearance based on our compliance with the terms they have laid out. We have accepted the subcommittee’s recommendations concerning transplantation of the trees.”