MoEFCC inspect areas impacted by fly ash pollution in Nandgaon

Mumbai: Two days after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued notice to the Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Nagpur district to immediately stop dumping fly ash slurry into the Nandgaon ash pond, officials from the union environment ministry in Delhi on February 4, carried out a site visit to affected areas in the presence of representatives from the MPCB and MAHAGENCO, along with an independent researcher from the Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD).

MPCB collected a total of eight surface and groundwater samples from affected locations and will conduct laboratory analysis to independently corroborate the findings of a November 2021 report by CFDS, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra and Asar titled ‘Polluted Power: How Koradi and Khaperkheda Thermal Power Stations are Impacting the Environment’. Water samples were also collected from the Kanhan and Kolar rivers, which are receiving large amounts of fly ash from leakages into natural streams that eventually reach the rivers.

About a month ago, state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray had met with researchers tracking the impact of fly ash (a toxic by-product of coal combustion) pollution in the region, and ordered action to control pollution around the Koradi and Khaparkheda power plants. For several months, locals from Nandgaon have been protesting against the unauthorised dumping of fly ash in their village, to the detriment of the groundwater and their farmlands.

P Sakhare, a scientist with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s integrated regional office in Nagpur, said the ministry will send a report to MAHANGENCO for compliance and also requested MAHAGENCO to constitute a committee with officials from MPCB, involved NGOs, sarpanches from impacted villages, and MAHAGENCO officials to regularly monitor the site. He also said central laws on fly ash utilisation should be followed, and directed MAHAGENCO to submit a timeline within which they will ensure compliance with the directions, which prevent wanton dumping of flyash in environmentally sensitive locations.

“MAHAGENCO was also directed to provide a drawing of the network of pipelines laid across the area for fly ash discharge and recycling,” said Leena Buddhe, founder of CFSD, who was present at the site visit on Friday. The visit came about in response to a December complaint Buddhe had filed directly with the MoEFCC, following which a representative from Delhi flew down for the inspection.

As per Thursday’s ‘Direction Notice’ issued by the MPCB’s regional officer (Nagpur) to the chief engineer, KTPS, the MPCB office had received various complaints regarding disposal of ash slurry into Nandgaon ash pond without permission or without providing any precautionary measures resulting in water and air pollution in the vicinity, which amounts to a violation of various environment norms..

“Accordingly, Boards official had inspected the Nandgaon ash pond and verified the disposal of ash slurry in the Nandgaon ash pond without providing any pollution control arrangements…Now, therefore, in view of the above, you (KTPS) are hereby directed to comply with the following directions: You shall stop disposal/dumping of ash slurry into the Nandgaon ash pond, immediately,” the notice reads.