Money laundering case: ED files supplementary charge sheet against Deshmukh

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a 7,000-page supplementary charge sheet in a money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The charge sheet was submitted to a special court and also names Deshmukh’s sons, an ED official said. It also refers to desirable postings of police officers on Deshmukh’s instructions.

The agency registered the case against Deshmukh on May 11 on the basis of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s First Information Report (FIR) against him. The FIR was filed after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to chief minister Udhav Thackeray on March 20 alleging Deshmukh ordered dismissed Mumbai police assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from hoteliers.

A lawyer cited the allegation and moved the Bombay high court, which ordered the CBI to initially conduct a preliminary inquiry. The CBI later on April 21 booked Deshmukh under the Prevention of Corruption Act. ED arrested him on November 2 after questioning him for over 12 hours. Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody.

The ED has alleged on Deshmukh’s instructions, Vaze called a meeting of bar owners from Mumbai and demanded a monthly amount of ₹3 lakh from each of them. It searched Deshmukh’s premises and arrested his aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde on June 25.

The agency filed its first charge sheet on August 23, saying Vaze allegedly collected ₹4.7 crore from bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021 at Deshmukh’s behest. It alleged Vaze handed over the money to Shinde and subsequently a part of the amount was routed to a charitable trust through shell companies.