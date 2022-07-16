More and more monsoon birds spotted in Kalyan, Dombivli

Species of monsoon birds that are often found in wetlands in Mumbai are now increasingly being spotted in Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan. Slaty-legged crake, watercock and oriental dwarf kingfisher have been visiting the suburbs in search of mud pools that are fewer in Mumbai with increased concretisation.

“Watercock is usually found in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar areas. Recently, its call was heard in Dombivli’s Satpul region. Slaty-legged crake, a common forest species found in the Western Ghats, was recently spotted in Haji Malang in Kalyan. It was spotted last year in Badlapur as well, and its call was heard near Shilphata recently,” said Prathamesh Desai, co-founder, Birds of Thane Raigad District (BOTRD).

In search of wetlands and forest areas, there are many species of birds that are easily spotted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “Watercock prefers wetlands and places where less grass grows. It is a huge bird spotted mostly during the start of monsoon after which it becomes difficult to spot. Similarly, the Slaty-legged crake is a forest species that is only active during the monsoon. It is a secretive bird that prefers mud pools and streams. This is the reason that they are spotted in Haji Malang and Shilphata areas that have a dense forest-like habitat,” said Pratik Chile, a student and bird watcher.

Slaty-legged crake is a nocturnal species and its call can be heard in parts of Dombivli during the monsoon. “For most species of birds, this is the mating and breeding season and that is one of the main reasons why they are spotted easily and their calls can also be heard,” added Desai.

Another commonly-spotted bird is the Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher, which is known as the jewel of the forest. “Bird enthusiasts from across India visit the Western Ghats to photograph this bird. It prefers forest streams and an easily available habitat is Haji Malang. Similarly, in Bhopar and Satpul, one can spot the Greater Painted-Snipe and the three different types of bittern. Cinnamon and Yellow bitterns are commonly found while black bittern is very rare. These are extremely shy species belonging to the heron family found commonly where reeds exist. A preferred habitat for the same is Nilje,” said Milind Ganatra, administration, BOTRD.

