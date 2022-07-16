More and more monsoon birds spotted in Kalyan, Dombivli
Species of monsoon birds that are often found in wetlands in Mumbai are now increasingly being spotted in Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan. Slaty-legged crake, watercock and oriental dwarf kingfisher have been visiting the suburbs in search of mud pools that are fewer in Mumbai with increased concretisation.
“Watercock is usually found in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar areas. Recently, its call was heard in Dombivli’s Satpul region. Slaty-legged crake, a common forest species found in the Western Ghats, was recently spotted in Haji Malang in Kalyan. It was spotted last year in Badlapur as well, and its call was heard near Shilphata recently,” said Prathamesh Desai, co-founder, Birds of Thane Raigad District (BOTRD).
In search of wetlands and forest areas, there are many species of birds that are easily spotted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “Watercock prefers wetlands and places where less grass grows. It is a huge bird spotted mostly during the start of monsoon after which it becomes difficult to spot. Similarly, the Slaty-legged crake is a forest species that is only active during the monsoon. It is a secretive bird that prefers mud pools and streams. This is the reason that they are spotted in Haji Malang and Shilphata areas that have a dense forest-like habitat,” said Pratik Chile, a student and bird watcher.
Slaty-legged crake is a nocturnal species and its call can be heard in parts of Dombivli during the monsoon. “For most species of birds, this is the mating and breeding season and that is one of the main reasons why they are spotted easily and their calls can also be heard,” added Desai.
Another commonly-spotted bird is the Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher, which is known as the jewel of the forest. “Bird enthusiasts from across India visit the Western Ghats to photograph this bird. It prefers forest streams and an easily available habitat is Haji Malang. Similarly, in Bhopar and Satpul, one can spot the Greater Painted-Snipe and the three different types of bittern. Cinnamon and Yellow bitterns are commonly found while black bittern is very rare. These are extremely shy species belonging to the heron family found commonly where reeds exist. A preferred habitat for the same is Nilje,” said Milind Ganatra, administration, BOTRD.
Dirty water from dumping ground in Ambernath affecting paddy fields, claim villagers
Most of the paddy fields from Jambhul, Ambivli (Chon) and Vasat villages are affected by the dirty water entering the fields from the nearby dumping ground used by the Ambernath Municipal Council. The villagers had complained to AMC earlier this month, asking to divert the water flow from the dumping ground. However, there was no action taken, the villagers claimed. The dumping ground is located on the boundary of Jambhul village.
Around 800 trees to be cut to expand golf course in Kharghar
Social activists are once again worried about the massive damage likely to be caused to the environment following a notice issued by CIDCO seeking suggestions and objections to cut around 800 trees for its golf course expansion project. CIDCO is undertaking expansion of the Kharghar Valley Golf Course from the existing nine holes to an 18-hole facility equipped with state-of-the-art recreational amenities of international standards.
APMC traders go on one-day strike to protest against GST rates, plastic ban
Traders at the wholesale grains and spices markets of APMC went on a token one-day strike on Saturday to protest against the recent rationalisation of GST rates and issues thereof including levying of GST on unbranded package food items that were excluded earlier. Mohan Gurnani, chairman, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade, said, “The government has levied then.“ Though the levy is 5%, there will be a cumulative effect of 8-10%, he claimed.
Back from the war yet battling for a seat
It's been almost seven months since Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine returned to India, however, they are yet to find a seat for themselves in their homeland. Owing to the war that tore Ukraine apart, around 20,000 Indian students left their medical studies midway. This frustration led to around 250 students staging a protest outside the National Medical Commission in Delhi.
Delhi: MCD suspends 2 engineers after Alipur wall collapse, orders inquiry
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended two engineers pending inquiry after the wall collapse incident in Outer Delhi's Alipur that claimed five lives on Friday, said an MCD statement issued on Saturday. Five people were killed and nine others were injured after a portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village near Alipur on Friday afternoon, police said.
