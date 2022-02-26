More than 20% in Kalyan Dombivli limits not taken first Covid vaccine
More than 20% of the population in Kalyan-Dombivli have not even taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, as per the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) records. The KDMC continues to maintain that these are those who are either still reluctant to take the dose or have delayed taking it. Moreover, the vaccination process at present has again slowed down.
“The 20% who have not even taken their first dose are those who are either reluctant to take it or just delaying it. Our health workers had reached out to them during the door-to-door campaign carried out till December. Many agreed to come while many others are still not ready to take the dose. Our team is constantly working on this,” said Ganesh Doiphode, in-charge officer for vaccination, KDMC.
KDMC is trying to reach out to those who have not even taken the single dose by approaching the community leaders and helping in convincing the community people.
“We are trying to convince the people through community leaders. In certain pockets of KDMC areas, there are communities who are not willing to come out for their dose. In such cases, we have approached the community leaders. They are holding meetings and trying to help us in covering more of such residents,” added Doiphode.
KDMC is also planning to reach out to the remaining citizens through the pulse polio vaccination drive. The pulse polio drive will begin on Monday in KDMC limits for a week.
“Our health department will inquire with the families they are approaching for the polio dose whether the adults have taken their Covid dose,” said Doiphode.
Earlier, in November, the civic body had registered a total 16,980 cases of refusals for vaccination. The number of refusals has now increased to 35,981 till the survey was over.
“During the earlier door-to-door survey, several people said they have taken their dose outside the city. The number of refusals kept increasing till the survey was over. Now again, during the polio drive, they will be approached to take the dose if not taken,” said Vidya Talekar, nurse at Kolsewadi health post.
So far, 74% of the targeted population are fully vaccinated in KDMC. Out of the targeted 13.59 lakh population, 10.97 lakh have taken their first dose and 10.03 lakh took both the doses.
The civic body is presently carrying out vaccination drives at 23-26 centres while most of these centres see fewer crowds. “More than 20 civic vaccination centres are regularly functioning. The crowd emerging at these centres are less now-a-days,” added Doiphode.
