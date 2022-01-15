More than 55,000 beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid in ‘har ghar dastak’ campaign in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has, till now, vaccinated more than 55,000 beneficiaries through ‘har ghar dastak’ (door-to-door) programme.

The ‘har ghar dastak’ programme was initiated by Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, from November 11, 2021. According to Bangar, upto 11,000 Covid tests are being performed daily and emphasis is being placed on increasing the scope of vaccination using various means to achieve 100% coverage of both doses of Covid vaccination as soon as possible.

A total of 55,296 people have been vaccinated near their homes since November 11 in the ‘har ghar dastak’ campaign. The campaign has been implemented via 859 sessions and 18,481 citizens above 18 years of age have been vaccinated with the first dose while 36,780 citizens have been vaccinated with the second dose. In the same campaign, 35 citizens have also been vaccinated with booster dose.

Similarly, from December 20, 2021, a similar campaign was initiated in ambulances and buses converted into vaccination booths at strategic places like markets, railway stations and bus depots in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. A total of 13,204 citizens have been vaccinated in 623 places under this innovative initiative.

Apart from this, Covid vaccination centres have also been set up at five railway stations – Vashi, Nerul, Ghansoli, Airoli and Koparkhairane. In a total of 208 sessions at these five railway stations, 17,831 citizens have received vaccination.

