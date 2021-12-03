Most IITs get 50% more job offers than last year

Placements at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is witnessing a high number of job offers in the first couple of days, with many institutes announcing that the job offers made on Day-2 was almost 50% more than what they had received last year. Similarly, most institutes have also received a high number of international job offers compared to last year.

“By the end of Day 2, we had 756 students with job offers, higher than the 503 recorded last year. This is a 50% increase in selections compared to 2020,” said B V Ravi Shankar, training and placement officer, IIT-Bombay. He added that eight international companies that participated on day two made quite a few job offers.

Similarly, at IIT Guwahati, 530 job offers were made by the end of day two, nearly 50.14% higher than 353 job offers made by end of the second day of placements last year.

IIT Roorkee recorded the highest number of international job offers over the first three days of placements. “Thirty-one international job offers have been made in the first three days and the total job offers stand at 810, by the end of day three. We are expecting this year to be the best placement season compared to the last few years,” said a spokesperson for IIT Roorkee placement team.