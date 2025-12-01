MUMBAI: A note from the higher and technical education department issued on November 26 has pointed out that a large number of colleges in Maharashtra are continuing to function without the mandatory National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment and accreditation, raising concerns about the quality of higher education. Most Maharashtra colleges yet to secure mandatory NAAC accreditation

As per the Maharashtra Public University Act, every college must obtain NAAC status, but out of 3,858 aided and unaided colleges in the state, only 1,877 have secured this, which means that over 50% are operating without it. Nearly three million students study in these institutions.

Of the state’s 2,368 permanent unaided colleges, only 689 colleges have been evaluated and rated by NAAC. Among the 1,225 aided colleges, 1,188 have completed NAAC assessment in the last five years. However, 304 of these have already crossed the expiry of their five-year validity period, while another 41 colleges have not even applied for NAAC accreditation. The government colleges are the most compliant on this score, with all 28 institutions having completed the NAAC procedures.

The NAAC accreditation process involves registration, submitting a Self-Study Report and undergoing a Data Validation and Verification process. After this, a peer team conducts an on-site visit to evaluate the institution based on seven criteria, followed by the final announcement of the accreditation grade by NAAC. The latest data shows that 290 colleges in the state have secured an A grade and above in accreditation. Two hundred and three of these got an A, 67 received an A+ and 20 obtained the highest grade of A++.

According to the note from the higher and technical education department, the department launched the ‘Paris Sparsh’ initiative in 2023 in order to push colleges toward accreditation. In April that year, the state government approved a re-evaluation and mentoring scheme under which 150 high-performing colleges accredited by either the NAAC or National Board for Accreditation were appointed as mentor institutions. In the scheme launched on July 10, 2023, which will run for three years, each mentor college has to guide five to seven non-accredited or pending colleges every year. A total budget of ₹13.50 crore has been set aside, including ₹3 crore from the state government and ₹4.50 crore from university funds.

A state advisory committee, along with university-level and district-level committees, has been formed to ensure smooth implementation. Officials said the scheme was being actively executed both by the state and by universities with the goal of speeding up accreditation across Maharashtra.

A senior officer from the higher education department said that strict instructions had been issued to unaided colleges to obtain NAAC status at the earliest. “Universities must take the lead in guiding colleges and make sure they complete the process,” he said. “Institutions which continue to ignore NAAC norms may face withdrawal of recognition as per the Maharashtra Public University Act, which says that when a college or institute fails to comply with such requirements, no affiliation shall be granted to it by the university.”