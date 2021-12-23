Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mother, son in Dombivli flee centre in Dombivli without vaccination against Covid
Mother, son in Dombivli flee centre in Dombivli without vaccination against Covid

A Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation vaccination officer informed that a 29-year-old man and his mother who went for second dose of vaccination against Covid at a centre in Dombivli allegedly fled the centre without taking the jab; the reason given was to attend the nature’s call
Published on Dec 23, 2021 09:29 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

A Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) vaccination officer informed that a 29-year-old man and his mother who went for the second dose of vaccination at a centre in Dombivli allegedly fled the centre without taking the jab. The reason given was to attend nature’s call.

As per the vaccination in-charge officer, Ganesh Doiphode, the man and his mother arrived at the vaccination centre near Nehru ground on Thursday morning.

“They did all the formalities at the centre and before their turn arrived, they told the health workers of having to attend nature’s call. The health workers tried to convince them to get the jab done. However they fled the centre immediately. We are searching them through the contact details they have shared with us. Once we get in touch with them, we will visit their house and convince them to come to the centre and take the dose. Otherwise, we’ll give the dose at their home.”

