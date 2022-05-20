Motorists on Sion-Panvel Highway stuck for hours as dumper goes off road on Vashi bridge
Thousands of motorists were stuck on the Mumbai and Pune lanes of the Sion-Panvel Highway in Navi Mumbai for hours after a dumper carrying rubble climbed on the divider of Vashi bridge on Friday morning.
The highway experienced a six-hour long traffic jam which was cleared only by afternoon.
At around 7.30am, the truck carrying the rubble climbed on the divider of Vashi flyover following which the front tyres of the dumper got damaged completely and the rubble had fallen on the road.
“The dumper had blocked both the lanes as it was perpendicular to the divider. The rubble had spread across the road blocking the lanes. The dumper could be moved with a crane and hence we had to first get another dumper, shift the rubble using JCB and then move the dumper with the help of a crane. We then got the rubble cleared from the road to avoid any further accident of motorbikes,” Purushottam Karad, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said.
The traffic jam was reportedly right from Nerul to Vashi flyover.
“While the half portion of the dumper was on Mumbai lane, the other half was on Pune lane. We first cleared the Pune lane and then the Mumbai lane. By 12noon, both the lanes were cleared and the traffic started moving smoothly from 1pm. We would now also file a case against the dumper driver and have also written to Vashi RTO to take appropriate action after checking the papers and fitness of the dumper,” Bapurao Deshmukh, Vashi traffic police inspector, said.
A Seawoods resident who travels to Lower Parel daily for work, was late to work by an hour due to the traffic jam. “I left home at 9am and could cross Vashi toll naka only after an hour. On other days, it takes about 15 to 20 minutes. I had to postpone all my meetings for the day due to the traffic jam. The vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace while the officials were clearing the dumper from the road,” he said.
Jovita D’Souza, a Nerul resident, faced a similar problem. “While going to Reay Road in the morning, there was a delay of around 30 minutes and the same was the scenario while coming back. Nothing much had seemed to have happened. It looked like a dumper breakdown. But the traffic police were not giving directions to people as to where to go. This was causing more delay,” she added.
-
Mandir-masjid issues being raked up for 2024 elections: Saamana
Mumbai Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Friday that as the 2024 general elections were nearing, the issues around temples and mosques were being raked up. Cautioning the political class, the editorial said that such communal tension can lead to a Sri Lanka-like situation in the country. The editorial further claimed that the issue of Eidgah in Mathura and Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi should be resolved without any riots or communal tension.
-
Viewing point for migratory birds to be developed in Nerul
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is contemplating to develop designated viewing point for migratory birds, especially flamingoes, arriving at the mudflats in TS Chanakya, Nerul. The decision to demarcate specific viewing areas is primarily due to the risks enthusiastic bird watchers were taking in order to capture the best shots of the birds. The civic administration is now considering designated viewing points at specific locations to prevent any future mishaps.
-
65 animals including birds, pets affected by heat wave in Thane
Around 65 animals including pets and birds have been impacted by the heat wave in April and May within Thane city, according to Community for Protection and Care of Animals. Meanwhile, Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation received 2,002 calls on their helpline in April and May, almost 50% more than the previous years. Many among these were complaints of heatstroke or dehydration. Some have also died due to the extreme heat this year.
-
Learnt a lot in prison, says Indrani Mukerjea after leaving Byculla jail
Former INX Media chief executive officer (CEO) Indrani Mukerjea walked out of the Byculla women's jail at about 5.25pm on Friday, nearly seven years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Mukerjea (60) furnished a personal bond of ₹2 lakh as directed by the special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday. According to her lawyer, Edith Dey, she went to her flat in Worli.
-
Seats remain vacant across UG, PG medical, dental courses
Of the 6,719 seats available in MBBS colleges (both government and private), only one seat is vacant this year. However, in undergraduate dental (BDS) courses, seat vacancy stands at 87. Similarly, seat vacancy in PG medical and dental stands at 196 and 35, respectively. Many blamed the delay in admissions, as well as change in seat allotment rules, for the high number of vacancies across UG dental and PG medical courses this year.
