MPCB discovers 9 spots in Badlapur where waste mixes with Ulhas River

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has found nine spots in Badlapur region where activities like discharging of untreated effluents, domestic waste and vehicle washing are leading to pollution in Ulhas River.

Ulhas River is a major source for drinking water for Kalyan, Dombivli, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar.

An investigation was initiated by the MPCB officials of Kalyan division in November after the local residents of Rayate village complained of water pollution in Ulhas River on November 22. Following the findings, the MPCB has written to the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council (KBMC), pointing out the cause of the pollution in the river in its jurisdiction and also highlighting the measures to be taken by the civic body.

During the investigation and the visits by the MPCB officials, it was observed that a part of untreated domestic effluent generated from KBMC area is mixing into the Hendrepada nullah, which ultimately meets the river. Also, the domestic effluent generated from the old Badlapur area is also discharged into the river.

The officials found that the domestic effluent generated from the cow shed located at Sonavali, Yadav Nagar, Badlapur (E) observed discharging into the Ulhas River without treatment and domestic waste discharged into the Panvelkar nullah.

The vehicle washing activities were observed at Badlapur Chowpati, which also mixes with the river water.

“We have identified several such spots in the city where the domestic waste is discharged into the nullah that further meets the river. There is no proper treatment done to this waste and hence the pollution. The council has been asked to set up necessary sewer networks so that the domestic waste does not mix with the nullah,” said an officer of MPCB, Kalyan.

The pollution control board has asked the KBMC to come up with proper sewer networks in those parts of the city in order to treat the domestic waste.

KBMC chief officer, Yogesh Godase, said, “There is a regular visit carried out by the MPCB in the region and they ask us to come up with measures to deal with the domestic waste. Accordingly, several works are undertaken. The work for a sewer network for the mentioned areas is already under progress, which will be completed by 2022. The project cost is ₹43Cr. This will help ensure the domestic waste from those areas is not adding to the river.

“Meanwhile, there are chemical effluents of industrial area that mix up with the domestic waste that we have mentioned to the MPCB. This is one major reason for the pollution in the river,” added Godase.

