MPCB gets plot for 468.60 cr to set Paryavaran Bhawan

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has leased 34 acres in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹468.6 crore for 80 years to construct Paryavaran Bhawan. The decision to provide the land to MPCB was formalised and approved last week during Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) 159th Authority Meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. A view of the BKC

As per official details, the C-79 plot in G Block of the central business district was leased by the MMRDA, with a permissible built-up area of 13,602 square metres. This means a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 4 is allowed. MPCB will also be eligible for additional built-up area.

As it is a government-to-government transaction, the allotment was done without undergoing the bidding process, which MMRDA usually carries out for private entities, confirmed Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. “The addition of Paryavaran Bhawan brings a key environmental institution to Bandra Kurla Complex. MMRDA has always focused on responsible land management, and this allotment to MPCB aligns with our commitment to eco-friendly infrastructure. With MPCB’s new administrative building, environmental governance will be more efficient, fostering better coordination for pollution control and sustainability. This step reinforces our goal of building a greener, cleaner, and well-planned Mumbai.”

“To facilitate smooth financial transactions, MPCB has been granted a flexible payment schedule, requiring 25% of the lease premium to be paid within two months and the remaining 75% within the next 10 months,” said an MMRDA official.

Last month MMRDA had similarly cleared a ₹800 crore proposal to allot National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) a plot to set up its global headquarters with 5 lakh sq ft of office space. Earlier this year, National Stock Exchange (NSE) had picked up another plot in BKC to set up its new headquarters for a lease premium of ₹757.90 crore. The bourse will be able to construct 22,000 sqm on the 55-acre plot. The stock exchange already has a headquarters in the same area and is looking to expand its presence in the neighbourhood.

In August and October last year, MMRDA had put 10 plots on the block for a lease tenure of 80 years. After several deadline extensions, in February end, it received response for six plots to have a hospital, educational institute, clubhouse-cum-sports facility and office space.