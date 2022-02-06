MSCBC finalises interim report on OBCs, likely to submit docs to CM today

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) finalised its interim report on the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state. This report, which the leaders of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) think could pave the way for the restoration of the political quota for the OBCs in the local body elections, will be submitted to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray either on Sunday or Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MSCBC held a marathon two-day meeting on Friday and Saturday at Pune to finalise this report. A member of the commission had earlier said that they had verified the evidentiary value of the documents and data sets given to them by the state government.

“The norms for political reservations are different from those for reservations in education and jobs. This interim report, which has been prepared based on the Supreme Court (SC)’s directions, is in line with these criteria.

The commission has also prepared a time-bound and comprehensive programme to conduct a state-wide socio-economic, political and caste survey, and prepare a final report,” said another member of the MSCBC.

The MSCBC has analysed data from secondary sources collected by various government departments like details of enrolment of students in schools, caste certificates issued, a sample survey of representative households conducted under the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) by the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) and a report by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On 4 March 2021, the SC stayed 27% political reservation for OBC candidates citing the lack of empirical data about the exact nature of their backwardness.

This put the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on a sticky wicket as the OBCs stood to lose 57,000 reserved seats in local bodies. The elections to 17 municipal corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik and 27 Zilla Parishads (ZP) are due this year and the MVA anticipated a backlash from the OBCs.

Though the Marathas dominate Maharashtra’s politics, OBCs, who are spread across religion, classes and castes, are considered the largest social bloc at around 53% of the population. Some estimates however peg their population lower; there is no scientific measurement of caste numbers in Maharashtra, with the last caste-based census took place in 1931 in British India. The commission’s proposed empirical survey will thus be the first of its kind in a century.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On 19 January, the SC had directed the Maharashtra government to submit data on OBCs to the commission to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies, creating hope that this quota would be restored. The case will be heard next by the apex court on 8 February.

On 6 December 2021 the SC struck down two ordinances promulgated by the MVA government in September, which granted up to 27% political reservation to OBC candidates. The SC said that the ordinances failed to pass the triple test of reservation—the state must appoint an independent commission to collect empirical data on the nature and extent of backwardness of OBCs; the data must be used to specify the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body-wise according to the commission’s recommendations; and the total quantum of reservation must not exceed 50% of the seats including those reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SC further directed that all OBC reserved seats in the upcoming local body polls—which took place in two phases on December 22 and January 18—be re-notified as general category seats.

A MSCBC member said their recommendations were in line with the state government’s bill providing up to 27% reservations to the OBCs in rural local bodies, for which governor B S Koshyari has given his consent. The quotas for OBCs will be lower in districts with a higher SC and ST population to adhere to the 50% cap.