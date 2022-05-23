MSHRC to BMC chief: Explain delay in clearing slums near Eastern Freeway

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has issued a show cause notice to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday, asking him to explain how unauthorised slums came up at the spot, causing a bottleneck and stopping motorists from accessing the Eastern Freeway at Panjrapole Naka, Chembur. MSHRC asked why remedial measures were not taken in time even after the area was handed over to the civic body in 2015.

The commission by its previous order, in a suo motu case, directed the BMC and MMRDA to give the status of the clearing of the slums. On Monday, while MMRDA filed its reply, the BMC failed to do so, thus drawing the ire of the commission, headed by former Bombay high court judge justice KK Tated.

When the hearing commenced, advocate Kavita Solunke for MMRDA submitted an affidavit stating that the authority had handed over the FOB’s, ROB’s and had rehabilitated 29 slum dwellers who were located on the access route to the Eastern Freeway at Panjrapole. MMRDA further stated that the handover had been completed in 2014-15 and the unauthorised structures had come up thereafter.

The division bench of the commission consisting of justice KK Tated and member MA Sayeed on May 11 directed the BMC and MMRDA to respond as to how the 200 unauthorised structures had come up. The BMC in its affidavit filed through advocate SK Valvi stated that it had initiated the process of issuing demolition notices to the unauthorised structures and had been constantly following up with the concerned authorities for clearing the same.

However, the commission wanted to know how the unauthorised structures had come up since the area was handed over to it in 2015. The commission also noted that the affidavit by BMC was not as per their order dated May 11.

The commission also sought to know how the unauthorised structures had come up after it took the custody of the area and why the civic body had not taken remedial steps to address the issue which is now causing inconvenience to motorists and frustrating the purpose of the freeway. The commission has posted the hearing of the case to May 27.