MSHRC to BMC chief: Explain delay in clearing slums near Eastern Freeway
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has issued a show cause notice to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday, asking him to explain how unauthorised slums came up at the spot, causing a bottleneck and stopping motorists from accessing the Eastern Freeway at Panjrapole Naka, Chembur. MSHRC asked why remedial measures were not taken in time even after the area was handed over to the civic body in 2015.
The commission by its previous order, in a suo motu case, directed the BMC and MMRDA to give the status of the clearing of the slums. On Monday, while MMRDA filed its reply, the BMC failed to do so, thus drawing the ire of the commission, headed by former Bombay high court judge justice KK Tated.
When the hearing commenced, advocate Kavita Solunke for MMRDA submitted an affidavit stating that the authority had handed over the FOB’s, ROB’s and had rehabilitated 29 slum dwellers who were located on the access route to the Eastern Freeway at Panjrapole. MMRDA further stated that the handover had been completed in 2014-15 and the unauthorised structures had come up thereafter.
The division bench of the commission consisting of justice KK Tated and member MA Sayeed on May 11 directed the BMC and MMRDA to respond as to how the 200 unauthorised structures had come up. The BMC in its affidavit filed through advocate SK Valvi stated that it had initiated the process of issuing demolition notices to the unauthorised structures and had been constantly following up with the concerned authorities for clearing the same.
However, the commission wanted to know how the unauthorised structures had come up since the area was handed over to it in 2015. The commission also noted that the affidavit by BMC was not as per their order dated May 11.
The commission also sought to know how the unauthorised structures had come up after it took the custody of the area and why the civic body had not taken remedial steps to address the issue which is now causing inconvenience to motorists and frustrating the purpose of the freeway. The commission has posted the hearing of the case to May 27.
Congress slams Sangrur SSP for ‘hailing’ Punjab CM on stage
Senior superintendent of police, Sangrur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday drew flak from Punjab Congress leaders after a video shared on social media showed him raising slogans in favour of chief minister Bhagwant Mann during an event in the district. He can be heard shouting “Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann Di Jai” as part of his speech. He had also shared the video on his social media account.
Delhi-NCR likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm tonight, says IMD
Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected to bring more relief from the scorching heat in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday. The India Meteorological Department in a tweet said rainfall, accompanied with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kilometres per hour, are very likely to occur over Delhi and the national capital region during the night. Several flights and trains were cancelled due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar summoned for violating Covid rules at Mekedatu rally
Senior Congress leaders, including leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party's state unit president DK Shivakumar, were summoned by a city magistrate to appear before the court on Tuesday in a case related to violation of pandemic-related rules during a rally earlier this year. The summons were issued by the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate.
Wife, paramour arrested for husband’s murder
Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and hthe accused Najeera Khan'sparamour was arrested in Govandi on Sunday for allegedly killing the woman's husband after he discovered their affair. According to the police, the two stabbed the woman's husband, identified as Jamil Khan aka Shamsher, (33), with a kitchen knife after he caught them. Police officers said that the accused Najeera Khan had married the victim a few years back and had a two-year-old son.
Haryana urban body election dates announced: Check full schedule
Elections to the 93 urban bodies of Haryana municipal corporation are set to take place on June 19, the state election commission announced on Monday. The polls will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. Haryana Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, in a press conference, announced the dates and said a notice listing the details for the municipal corporation elections will be issued on May 24.
