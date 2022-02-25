MSRDC to take up repair works of 2 flyovers on WEH

Mumbai: Commuters are likely to experience more traffic jams on the Western Express Highway (WEH) as two flyovers are set to undergo repair works in the coming months. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is expected to undertake repair works of changing bearings of two flyovers on WEH namely National Park and Dattapada in Borivali.

Owing to this, the authority will have to restrict traffic on the stretch. The repair work on both flyovers is expected to take place after the monsoon this year. The MSRDC will have to take permission from the Mumbai Traffic Police to repair both flyovers, which are around 22 years old.

According to MSRDC officials, they will ensure that there is minimal disturbance by taking traffic blocks at night.

“We are planning to ensure that we get blocks during weekends and preferably during night hours as that will ensure that minimal traffic movement is disturbed. We are having a similar kind of arrangement for the ongoing repair works of Sion flyover,” an MSRDC official said.

The need for repair was pointed out by the IIT Bombay after they conducted a structural audit about three years ago and had recommended replacing of bearings, added MSRDC officials.

According to officials, on the recommendation of the audit report, Sion Flyover, Cadbury Junction flyover were taken up for repairs and now National Park and Dattapada flyovers in Borivali will be repaired.

The MSRDC maintains close to 33 flyovers in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai that were constructed between 1995 and 2000 in the city and for which toll is collected at five entry and exit points of the city. The toll will be collected till the year 2026 except Vashi where the toll will be collected till 2036 to facilitate the construction of another bridge parallel to the existing bridge.