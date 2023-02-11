MU bags Indian patent for low-cost Colorimeter

Mumbai: An Indian patent was granted to a device called ‘Low-Cost Drift Free LED Based Colorimeter’ created by researchers from the Western Regional Instrumentation Centre (WRIC) of the University of Mumbai. It is a low-cost device to detect adulteration, which will be used in pathology, chemistry and life science laboratories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Colorimetry refers to the field of determination of a coloured compound’s concentration in a solution. Therefore, a Colorimeter is a light-sensitive device. It is used for measuring the transmittance and absorbance of light passing through a liquid sample. Hospitals and laboratories also use it for analysing biochemical samples such as urine, cerebrospinal fluids, plasma, biochemical samples, and serum. Because of this, the Colorimeter is of special importance in the field of science.

“There were many limitations in the earlier versions of a Colorimeter,” Anand Oka, a researcher from WRIC, said. “Like, a light source that consumes 1 to 18 watts of considerable power, the gelatine filter fades with age, resulting in reduced current output and drift in the wavelength band, and filter quality varies from manufacturer to manufacturer, all these have a considerable effect on the optical characterisation of the solution under test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added this device will either minimise or eliminate the disadvantages of the old device.

Professor Arun Narsale, Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, University of Mumbai, said that in the new device, LEDs replace old tungsten lamps with a set of filters, converging lenses and a constant electric source.

“The device allows LEDs to shine a steady luminance for stable and accurate performance and a constant sample area, thereby eliminating the requirement of gain adjustment and saving the researcher’s time,” he added. “This device will also make use of an integrated photodiode and amplifier that act both as optical sensors and amplifiers with a better signal-to-noise ratio.”

The use of a keypad and the incorporation of software makes the instrument programmable and user-friendly. Software technique used to derive 100% transmission. The device is low cost with better results, with 10 different LEDs providing 10 spot wavelengths (400 to 660 nm). With Oka and Narsale, Hema Shah, Govind Chitte, K. Raman Kutty researcher from WRIC and professor B M Arora, department of electrical engineering, IIT Bombay, was also part of a research team on this instrument. Oka also acknowledges N N Rao, technical officer at WRIC, for his efforts and the guidance he provided them during this research.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professor Sivram Garje, director of WRIC said, “I am very happy to receive a patent on ‘LED Based Colorimeter’ which is developed by WRIC. This will give further impetus to research in the centre and also help to materialise the concept of ‘Make in India’. I heartily congratulate my colleagues.”