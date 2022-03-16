MU budget: New exam centres to be set up at all sub-campuses

Mumbai: The two-day senate session at the University of Mumbai ended with the tabling of the annual budget for 2022-23 academic year. One of the highlights of the budget this year is the allocation of ₹90 lakh for setting up of exam sections at all sub-centres of the University including Ratnagiri-sub campus, Thane-sub campus, Sindhudurg sub-campus as well as at proposed centres in Palghar and Raigad.

This brings relief to lakhs of students from these areas who would otherwise have to visit the only existing exam centre in MU’s Kalina campus with their queries.

The senate on Wednesday approved the ₹809 crore budget, which also shows a deficit of ₹73.88 crores. “This year’s budget has been presented in various sections giving priority to various development works, including digital university, graphitisation machine for university’s accelerator center, digital library, internship and center of excellence, new library furniture and equipment, establishment of University of Mumbai Alumni Association, beautification of university campus, and other development on university campus,” said vice chancellor Suhas Pednekar while presenting the budget.

The senate meeting was held in physical mode this year after a break of one year. “Due to the pandemic, several projects proposed in the previous academic year are still pending and work on the same will be carried on this year,” added Pednekar.

Highlights of the budget include ₹9 crore provision made for the Balasaheb Thackeray Arts and Culture Centre, ₹5 crore for digitisation of the varsity, ₹3 crores and ₹2.5 crores respectively for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre and for procuring a graphitisation machine for the university accelerator among others.