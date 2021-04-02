MU releases exam dates for professional UG, PG students

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday released dates of commencement of examinations for professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses. For the first time in the past one year, the university has announced that they will be sharing a question bank for select few courses and share the same with affiliated colleges.

As per the notification, exams for BPharm, MPharm and Master in Engineering will begin in April whereas exams for BEd, MEd and LLM will take place in May 2021. After admissions to first-year law courses got delayed until March 2021, semester 1 exams for both the LLB three and five-year courses will take place in June 2021.

“After delaying admissions, the university has had no choice but to give law students at least three months to complete their first-semester curriculum. However at this rate, their second-semester exam will not take place before October, and by that time the next first-year batch will have joined colleges. How is the university planning to handle two first-year batches in the same classroom?” asked a first-year law student.

Last week, the university released a circular clarifying that the upcoming summer exams will once again be held in online mode, keeping in mind the increasing Covid-19 cases.