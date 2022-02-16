MUHS completed approval of 670 UG medical seats

Mumbai Even though undergraduate medical and dental aspirants will have to wait a minimum of two weeks for the second state seat allotment list, officials from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) have confirmed to HT that they have completed the approval process for the ‘missing’ 670 seats from private and government medical colleges and work on the recently-approved government medical college (GMC) in Sindhudurg is currently underway.

“We have cleared almost all pending approvals except for the last few seats/institutes who received their approvals from the National Medical Commission (NMC) only last week and a government resolution (GR) to the effect was released only on Friday (last week). This includes the newly-approved GMC in Sindhudurg district, and we are working on inspection etc for all pending approvals,” said a senior official from MUHS.

HT had reported that the NMC on February 10 gave its nod to a new government medical college (GMC) in Sindhudurg district. A notification to this effect was released on Thursday and was shared on Twitter by THE state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant. This institute will add 100 new seats to the undergraduate medical course and will be allotted in the current academic year only once MUHS gives its final approval.

Many had raised objections to the CET cell’s decision to not allot at least 650 seats across private medical colleges and 20 in GMC in the first seat allotment list released on February 1. Instead of 4,550 seats in GMCs, 4,530 had been allotted, whereas 2,070 seats in private medical colleges were allotted as opposed to the 2,720 shown in the seat matrix.

These seats belong to institutes like Terna Medical College in Navi Mumbai, Tasgaonkar Medical College in Karjat and ACPM Medical College in Dhule where not a single student has been allotted a seat. Other private medical institutes where 50 additional seats were approved for the current academic year too have not been included in the first seat allotment list.

As per the original schedule, the second seat allotment round was supposed to be announced between February 15 and 17 but recently, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) clarified that all state rounds for admissions to UG and PG medical courses will be conducted only after the completion of the second all-India round. This means the second round of seat allotment will only be announced post March 5 this year.

“The state common entrance test (CET) cell as well as MUHS have time until March 5 to complete approvals for all pending seats, even the new ones and include the same for admissions in the second round. It is unfair to not be allotted seats especially when there are ten students vying for every seat in state quota,” said Akruti Patel, a UG medical aspirant.

