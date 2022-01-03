Mulund couple catch caretaker molesting daughter, kill him & dump him in drain

MUMBAI The Mankhurd police on Monday arrested a couple from Mulund for allegedly lynching their children’s caretaker, 69, and dumping his body in a nearby drain. The couple claimed that they had caught the victim molesting their daughter, 13.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Salim Jafar, 38, and his wife Firoza Salim, 36. The couple, both fish vendors who stay in Mulund, told the police that they had twice caught the victim Abdul Khalil Shaikh, 69, molesting their teenage daughter.

Police inspector Adinath Gawde of Mankhurd police station said that on Saturday, they found the body of a senior citizen near a drain in Mankhurd. The police registered a case of accidental death as no external injury marks were visible on the body. After the autopsy report of the elderly man confirmed that he was murdered, the police circulated the man’s photo across police stations to ascertain if any individual matching his description had been reported missing. On Sunday, a woman approached the police and informed them that the deceased was her father and had been employed as a caretaker by a couple in Mulund. The woman informed the police that she saw the photo of her father’s body being circulated on WhatsApp and tried calling him but in vain.

“I assumed I was mistaken and the man only looked like my father, but later when I approached the police, they asked me to identify the body after which I was convinced that my father was dead,” said Naine Sabir Shaikh, 38, who runs a zari workshop. She informed the police that a couple hailing from their village had employed her father and given him shelter. Naine told the police that the couple would go out for work during which time her father took care of their two children (13 and 11).

Gawde said that based on the information, they called Jafar and his wife for questioning. During interrogation, the couple revealed that on Friday when they returned home, their daughter, 13, informed them that Shaikh had molested her. The couple said that even before this incident, they had caught Shaikh touching their daughter inappropriately.

Gawde said after the earlier incident, they assaulted Shaikh and warned him with dire consequences if he repeated such behaviour. On Friday at about 8pm when their daughter informed them that Shaikh had again molested her, they beat him to death. The couple said that they did not intend to kill Shaikh but when they realised that he had died, they decided to destroy the evidence by dumping his body.

“The couple said that they left the house with Shaikh’s body in the trunk of their car at 11pm, intending to throw it into the sea, but when they saw that there was heavy police bandobast at several places, they dumped his body in the drain at Mankhurd and fled the spot,” said Gawde.