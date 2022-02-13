Mulund heist: Ninth accused arrested in 70 lakh daylight robber

Mumbai: Mulund police has arrested the ninth accused in the Angadia robbery case which took place in broad daylight on February 2 when four robbers stormed the office and stole ₹70 lakh at gunpoint. Police claimed that the arrested accused, Bharat Datta Gaikwad (32), a resident of Dombivali, used to work in an office of another Angadia in Mulund and his employer was a friend of the complainant.

Gaikwad’s employer used to send him to the complainant’s office for work due to which he was aware of the huge inflow and outflow of cash, a police officer said.

Gaikwad was arrested from his residence after his name cropped up during inquiry and he was produced in the court and remanded in police custody till February 15.

He left the job five months ago and he discussed the presence of cash in the Angadia offices with the mastermind of the gang, Yashiullah Chaudhary, 43, who also lives in the Dombivali area.

After getting the tip, Chaudhary conducted a recce and planned robbery in November last year. Chaudhary then discussed the plan with his alleged criminal associate Bipin Kumar Singh alias Monu to lead the gang for robbery at the site as per his plan, said assistant police inspector Sachin Kamble of the Mulund police station.

The incident took place at around 3 pm on February 2, when the owner of the Angadia services and his two employees were working in the office in Mulund West, around 200 metres away from the Mulund police station.

Soon after the owner reported the incident to the police, 12 police teams were formed. Within 48 hours, the Mulund police cracked the case and arrested seven accused between February 4 and February 5, from several places of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and recovered ₹37 lakh cash, three cars, three pistols, three country-made revolver and 27 live cartridges from the accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Nilesh Surve, 24, Nilesh Chavan, 34, Manoj Kalan, Yashiullah Kitabulla Chaudhary, 43, Dilip Singh, 23, Gagan Singh, 25, Bipin Kumar Singh alias Monu, 34, and Sani Rajbhar.

Bipin Kumar Singh alias Monu, a native of Uttar Pradesh, is allegedly involved in many dacoities, robberies and the murder of a political leader in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Chaudhary is the mastermind of the robbery and had conducted recce several times in the last one and a half months and brought an accused twice to show the spot and routes. Chaudhary is also a native of Jaunpur and knew Bipin Singh and earlier, both had committed robberies in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

They had also attempted robbery in Taloja but failed, said joint commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre Patil on February 7 during a media briefing.

Chavan had booked a room in a hotel at Panvel, where Bipin Singh and the other accused stayed for two days and made plans to rob the Angadia.

Manoj Kalan, who owned the Eco car, drove the vehicle which was used for the robbery.

Nilesh Chavan works for a private developer as a supervisor and he knew Kalan and had hired his car to pick up people from Karjat railway station to the builder’s site and for other works and paid him ₹25,000 every month, said the police officer.

The accused after fleeing the spot first went to Vashi and then Kharghar area, where they moved around for almost an hour and distributed the cash amongst themselves.

Except for Manoj Kalan and Nilesh Chavan, all five accused got off at Kharghar. Bipin Kumar Singh and Gagan Singh went to a hotel in Panvel while all others went to their residences.

The accused had used a fake number plate on the Eco car but after reaching Kharghar they removed the fake number plate and went to Karjat.

Police identified the car in CCTV footage in Mumbai and later at Kharghar and found only numbers were changed but everything else, including the people sitting in the car, remained the same, said an officer who was part of the investigation team.

Police first arrested Kalan from his residence in Karjat after identifying his car and then Chavan from Alibag after questioning Kalan. Later, Surve was arrested from his residence in Ulve and Chaudhary from his residence in Dombivali and the rest of the accused were arrested from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

