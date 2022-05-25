Mulund’s ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ set to don BEST driver’s uniform
Mumbai
“It was my dream to become a BEST [Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport] bus driver. I cannot express my happiness,” said Laxmi Jadhav, who will soon be the first female driver of the transport undertaking.
Laxmi, 41, came to Mumbai in 2000 from Satara in western Maharashtra after her marriage. Residing in Mulund with her husband Dilip Jadhav and two children, Santosh and Sahil, she started driving her own autorickshaw in 2016. Fellow autorickshaw drivers used to call her “Jhansi ki Rani”.
“I started driving an autorickshaw out of curiosity. I was looking for a job but I always had a passion for driving, so I thought why couldn’t a woman drive an autorickshaw. This prompted me to get a licence. Ask anybody in Mulund where Jhansi ki rani rickshawali stays and they will direct you to my house. I used to drive autorickshaws in Mulund and other parts of Mumbai before switching to heavy vehicles,” she said.
In 2019, Laxmi received her heavy vehicle driving licence and started driving trucks and buses with private companies alongside her husband.
“I was looking to earn additional money for my family. Hence, I got a heavy vehicle driving licence. I can drive trucks, tankers and buses. I have operated all heavy vehicles,” she said.
Laxmi presently works with a private company which will lease out its buses to BEST on wet lease model under which the vehicles are hired by the undertaking along with the drivers.
In fact, she applied to BEST after learning from the company about the requirement of female bus drivers. “I always wanted to drive BEST buses as they are the pride of Mumbai. When I heard they were looking for female drivers, I immediately applied as I had the experience.”
BEST will introduce its first female bus driver on Friday or Saturday at Dharavi bus depot. The vehicle will be operated till Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai. Along with Laxmi, 70 female bus conductors will also be deployed.
Laxmi will have to work an eight-hour shift and has been training since February. “I am not nervous as I have experience in driving buses. I have been undergoing training from 2 pm to 5 pm every day where all aspects of operation and reactions in difficult situations are taught by BEST officials,” she said.
Her family is thrilled with her appointment. “Both my sons and my husband are very happy with my decision [to apply for BEST bus driver job] and are excited as I will be the first female BEST bus driver in the city,” Laxmi said.
BEST has planned to appoint an additional 100 female conductors and two more female drivers.
-
Delhi: Week-long fair to promote use of single-use plastic alternatives
Ahead of a ban on 19 single-use plastic items across the country from July 1, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said a week-long fair will be held in June to showcase startups and manufacturers developing alternative solutions. He further said that a green startup policy will be launched soon, under which existing SUP manufacturers will receive incentives and financial aid to switch to manufacture of alternative solutions.
-
Delhi govt to set up monkeypox info desks
The Delhi government will set up monkeypox information desks across the city and play pre-recorded messages on district helplines, in a move to ease concerns about the viral infection that has spread to 19 countries so far, said health department officials aware of the matter. A senior official of the Delhi government's health department said state helplines have received several calls enquiring about the symptoms of the disease.
-
People can now take a driving test in the evening in Delhi
After seven months of planning, the transport department on Wednesday launched evening driving tests at three of its automated test tracks for those seeking a permanent driving licence. The facility was started after the Delhi transport department received feedback from people that the day timings of the driving test were forcing them to either take a leave of absence from work or plan the test only on the weekends.
-
Delhi: Gangsters arrested with semi-automatic guns
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained two alleged members of the gang that was led by slain gangster Jitender Gogi, and recovered two guns and 20 live cartridges from them, and added that the two allegedly planned to kill the father of Neeraj Bawana -- dreaded gangster and one of Gogi's rivals. Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that both the detained “sharpshooters” are minors.
-
In a first, Noida resident holds birthday party in Noida Metro coach
Twelve-year-old Swayam Saksham celebrated his birthday on a metro coach in Noida on Wednesday. Swayam, who lives in Sector 121, is the first-ever person to hold a birthday party on an Aqua Line coach. Two years ago, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation announced a facility for people to book individual metro coaches for events such as birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots or anniversary celebrations. The celebration took place on a stationary train at Sector-51 Metro Station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics