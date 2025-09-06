Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai: 2-year-old girl killed, Boy, 11, injured in hit-and-run

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 09:05 pm IST

Police said the area is not covered under any CCTV cameras, however, they have identified the vehicle with the help of other cameras and shall arrest him soon

MUMBAI: The Kalachowki police have booked an unknown vehicle owner in a hit-and-run case that killed a two-year-old-girl and injured an eleven -year-old-boy outside Lalbaug Cha Raja main gate on Friday.

Police said the mother of the children, a rag picker who stays on footpath in Lalbaug, had stepped out for work when the incident took place. (Representational image)
Police said the mother of the children, a rag picker who stays on footpath in Lalbaug, had stepped out for work when the incident took place. (Representational image)

“The driver of the vehicle has been booked under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (E) (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said a police officer.

Police said the mother of the children, Suman Vajandar (27), a rag picker who stays on footpath in Lalbaug, had stepped out for work when the incident took place.

While she was away, the unknown vehicle owner ran over his four-wheeler on the two children. The girl identified as Chanda, 2, was declared dead at the KEM Hospital, while an eleven -year-old boy, identified as Shailu, suffered injuries to his head, chest and stomach and is presently being treated at KEM Hospital.

Police said the area is not covered under any CCTV cameras, however, they have identified the vehicle with the help of other cameras and shall arrest him soon.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai: 2-year-old girl killed, Boy, 11, injured in hit-and-run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On