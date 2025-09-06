Mumbai: 2-year-old girl killed, Boy, 11, injured in hit-and-run

MUMBAI: The Kalachowki police have booked an unknown vehicle owner in a hit-and-run case that killed a two-year-old-girl and injured an eleven -year-old-boy outside Lalbaug Cha Raja main gate on Friday. Police said the mother of the children, a rag picker who stays on footpath in Lalbaug, had stepped out for work when the incident took place. (Representational image)

“The driver of the vehicle has been booked under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (E) (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said a police officer.

Police said the mother of the children, Suman Vajandar (27), a rag picker who stays on footpath in Lalbaug, had stepped out for work when the incident took place.

While she was away, the unknown vehicle owner ran over his four-wheeler on the two children. The girl identified as Chanda, 2, was declared dead at the KEM Hospital, while an eleven -year-old boy, identified as Shailu, suffered injuries to his head, chest and stomach and is presently being treated at KEM Hospital.

Police said the area is not covered under any CCTV cameras, however, they have identified the vehicle with the help of other cameras and shall arrest him soon.