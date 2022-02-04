Mumbai ACP, PI booked for extortion

Mumbai: The Chembur police station on Thursday registered an extortion case against assistant commissioner of police Shalini Sharma, police inspector Anil Jadhav and one more person for allegedly attempting to extort ₹50 lakh from a 32-year-old woman who is into event management business.

After the victim filed a written complaint a few months ago, the crime branch started an inquiry into it. On Thursday, an extortion case was registered at the Chembur police station against the three on the basis of the enquiry report submitted by the crime branch unit. No arrests have been made yet.

The complainant lives in Chembur area along with her parents and elder brother. Her 33-year-old brother is a car dealer. She alleged in her complaint that her grandfather died in 1997 and owned huge properties - five row-houses, 11 shops, four go-downs and one open plot in Chembur area where her four uncles along with their respective family members live and having possession of the properties, said a police officer.

The incident occurred in February 2021 when Chembur police arrested the complainant’s brother in a case registered against him. Sharma was then senior inspector at the Chembur police station.

“There were three cases registered against the complainant’s brother at Chembur police station, two of them were of cheating,” said a police inspector currently posted in the Chembur police station.

The victim’s brother was in judicial custody and she alleged that Sharma, Jadhav and the third accused Raju Sontakke alias Rajabhau were allegedly demanding ₹50 lakh from her and her parents to settle one property dispute.

She alleged that Sharma called her through WhatsApp and demanded ₹50 lakh to settle the property dispute or take ₹50 lakh from her and leave the property. She also alleged that Sharma and Jadhav threatened her that if she failed to pay the money, they would not let her brother get out on bail and he will continue in jail custody. The complainant then filed a written complaint, and the crime branch was conducting an investigation.