Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases dip further, multiple wards report single-digit rise

Mumbai: The city continued to witness a decline in fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday with multiple municipal wards reporting cases in single digits. Besides, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) also remained below 1 percent. Mumbai reported 201 fresh infections in the past 24 hours taking the total caseload to 10,54,476. With one fatality, the death toll mounted to 16,687.

With 36,863 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the TPR stood at 0.54 percent on Saturday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed that the overall growth rate of Mumbai is 0.02 percent and several municipal wards which recorded a sudden spike during January are now seeing cases in single digits.

Municipal wards like G/North which covers Mahim, Dharavi and Dadar neighbourhoods had reported around 600 cases in a day during January when the third wave peaked. However, since the last two weeks, the ward has logged around 4-5 cases each day. G/N ward has reported zero positive cases on three days (February 12, 13 and 18).

Mumbai’s B ward (Dongri, Sandhurst Road) has also reported zero Covid-19 cases between February 12 and 19 and in the past week, a total of eight positive cases was reported from this ward.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner and in charge of G/North, said that presently there is no patient who is hospitalised for Covid in Dharavi. “There are hardly 3-4 active cases in my ward and most of them don’t have any symptoms at all. The aggressive testing process that we initiated helped us tackle the spread during the third wave. The vaccination rate in my ward is also higher which is why the infection rate is not very intense anymore,” said Dighavkar.

The R/North (Dahisar) and T ward (Mulund) have also shown a steady decline in cases. The R/N ward which had the highest caseload during the third wave is reporting only one to five cases every day and on February 18, it reported zero Covid-19 cases.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in the BMC said that no cluster cases are being reported in Mumbai. “While the government of India has ordered to limit Covid-19 tests to symptomatic patients only, we are trying to do maximum tests every day. Daily we are doing over 35,000 tests but still, the TPR is not even 1 percent. This clearly shows that we have now reached the lowest point in this wave,” Kakani said on Saturday.

“Also the nature of the virus has changed now. Now no cluster cases are reported and the pattern is mostly scattered, which is why there is no containment zone or sealed building in the city anymore and many wards have now started to report zero cases,” he added.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force, said that there is a downward trend in new cases.

“The vaccination rate is also good which is why it is unlikely that there would be a thick tail. However, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be followed and vulnerable citizens should be extra cautious,” he said.

Out of the total cases that were reported on Saturday, 174 patients or 87 percent were asymptomatic and 822 (2.3%) of the total 36,315 beds are currently occupied. There are 1,632 active cases in Mumbai and the recovery rate stands at 98 percent.