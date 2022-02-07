At 356, Mumbai sees lowest daily tally since Dec 21, Maharashtra’s new cases dip too

Mumbai on Monday recorded 356 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and five more related deaths that pushed the cumulative tally and fatalities to 10,51,729 and 16,666, respectively.

This is the lowest daily Covid tally the country’s financial capital has seen since December 21 last year, when Mumbai had added 321 cases and one death due to the viral disease.

According to a bulletin shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 949 patients were discharged during the day, while the number stood at 18,423 across Maharashtra. Active cases in Mumbai now stood at 5,193, the BMC's bulletin.while the recovery rate was at 98 per cent.

A day ago, Mumbai had added 536 cases, three deaths and 1,153 discharges.

The authorities have so far tested 1,55,79,281 samples for Covid-19 in the city of which nearly 30,000 samples were examined on Monday.

Maharashtra too saw a decline in its daily tally after 6,436 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the western state had recorded 9,666 cases and on Saturday, the number was 11,394 cases.

With Monday's addition, the overall tally in Maharashtra surged to 78,10,136, including 1,43,098 deaths and 75,57,034 recoveries.

The Covid tally has been on a declining trend in Maharashtra over the past few days leading to easing of curbs that were imposed following the resurgence of cases, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

On January 29, health minister Rajesh Tope had said the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra seems to be waning, adding patients were generally getting discharged within seven-eight days even if they had mild symptoms.

Recently, he said the third wave might get over by the second or third week of March. The infection curve was flattening in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Raigad, he said on February 4.

