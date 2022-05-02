Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai airport runways shut on May 10 between 11 am-5pm. Details here
mumbai news

Mumbai airport runways shut on May 10 between 11 am-5pm. Details here

The runway closure is a yearly practice and a contingency plan is aimed to help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety.
Arriving passengers leave a terminal at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.(AFP file)
Published on May 02, 2022 02:44 PM IST
ByNeha Tripathi, New Delhi

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed for a day as a part of the monsoon contingency plan. "The airport's both runways 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," CSMIA spokesperson.

The runway closure is a yearly practice and a contingency plan is aimed to help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety.

The airport will be shut from 11am to 5pm on Tuesday (May 10). The airport has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to all stakeholders in order to manage flights and reduce passengers' inconvenience.

"All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 5pm," CSMIA spokesperson said.

The airport asked its passengers to check with their respective airlines on their scheduled flights for May 10. "CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," the spokesperson concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai mumbai airport
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP