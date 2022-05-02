Mumbai airport runways shut on May 10 between 11 am-5pm. Details here
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed for a day as a part of the monsoon contingency plan. "The airport's both runways 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," CSMIA spokesperson.
The runway closure is a yearly practice and a contingency plan is aimed to help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety.
The airport will be shut from 11am to 5pm on Tuesday (May 10). The airport has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to all stakeholders in order to manage flights and reduce passengers' inconvenience.
"All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 5pm," CSMIA spokesperson said.
The airport asked its passengers to check with their respective airlines on their scheduled flights for May 10. "CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," the spokesperson concluded.
-
Punjab approves recruitment to 26,454 posts, one MLA one pension scheme
The Punjab cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday approved the recruitment to 26,454 posts at different levels in various departments of the state government. The cabinet also cleared the one MLA one pension scheme for which Mann had already made an announcement 10 days after taking charge as the CM in March. The state government will bring out a new policy to give pensions to former MLAs.
-
On Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ‘deadline’, Mumbai mayor's ‘court dates’ warning
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, responding to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, said on Monday that loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules, and if anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit, they should be removed. She, however, warned Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena workers of not taking the law into their hands, "otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates".
-
DDA seeks to carry out compensatory afforestation in other states
Struggling to find land for compensatory afforestation in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority has again written to the Union environment ministry seeking permission to carry it out in neighbouring states. DDA vice-chairman Manish Gupta wrote to the ministry on March 30 citing the paucity of land in Delhi for carrying out the afforestation and detailing how it will adversely impact upcoming development projects.
-
DU @100: East or West, Delhi University is the best!
Delhi University, the varsity that's considered highly coveted by students across India, is celebrating its 100th year. Cultural fests 1. Hats off to the ones behind the scenes! DUSU elections 6. Upbeat energy takes over the campus amid presidential debates and sloganeering. Creative slogans: No election campaign is complete without slogans. Heritage connect 11. Zakir Husain Delhi College is the oldest academic institution of not only at DU but also in the Capital.
-
Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru leads to waterlogging in parts of city
In a big respite from the scorching heat, Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, but it also resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city. The roads in Jayadeva hospital junction in the Karnataka capital have been water-logged, causing a traffic snarl. Areas affected by waterlogging, power interruption in Bengaluru Several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar and Hosahalli, were battered by the downpour.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics