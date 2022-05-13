Mumbai and Thane report significant weekly rise in Covid cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday added 231 new cases of Covid-19, with a chunk of them reported from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune districts.

The city added 139 new cases, while the Pune district saw 41 cases, followed by Thane district with 19.

According to the brief shared with the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday about the Covid-19 situation in the state, it was revealed that Mumbai, Thane, and Pune districts have seen a week-on-week increase in cases.

State health department officials said that the new cases are restricted to a small cluster in these districts, however, they reiterate that it is not a cause of concern.

As per the data, there has been a 32.5% increase in Covid-19 recorded in Mumbai in the last two weeks. Between April 27 and May 3, Mumbai saw 637 cases, which increased to 844 between May 4 and May 10.

Similarly, Thane has recorded a 49.12% jump while the Pune district saw a 26.58% jump in Covid-19 during the same period.

Thane had 114 cases which increased to 170 between May 4 and May 10. Pune district, which comprises Pune rural, Pune city, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, saw 281 cases between May 4 and 10, as opposed to 222 the previous week. The rest of the districts have seen a 35.8% increase in cases between the two weeks.

Dr Pradeep Awate, a state surveillance officer, shared, “Though the cases are going up in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune districts, the rate of hospitalisation has not increased. Over 85% of the cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature.”

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the increase in cases does not mean that the state is moving towards the fourth wave of Coronavirus infections.

Awate added that the state is monitoring the situation and carrying out genome sequencing to ascertain any change in the virus pattern or mutation.

Maharashtra added one fatality due to Covid, taking the death toll to 147851. The death was reported in the Solapur district. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 28,191 and had a positivity rate of 0.82%.