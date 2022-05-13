Mumbai and Thane report significant weekly rise in Covid cases
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday added 231 new cases of Covid-19, with a chunk of them reported from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune districts.
The city added 139 new cases, while the Pune district saw 41 cases, followed by Thane district with 19.
According to the brief shared with the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday about the Covid-19 situation in the state, it was revealed that Mumbai, Thane, and Pune districts have seen a week-on-week increase in cases.
State health department officials said that the new cases are restricted to a small cluster in these districts, however, they reiterate that it is not a cause of concern.
As per the data, there has been a 32.5% increase in Covid-19 recorded in Mumbai in the last two weeks. Between April 27 and May 3, Mumbai saw 637 cases, which increased to 844 between May 4 and May 10.
Similarly, Thane has recorded a 49.12% jump while the Pune district saw a 26.58% jump in Covid-19 during the same period.
Thane had 114 cases which increased to 170 between May 4 and May 10. Pune district, which comprises Pune rural, Pune city, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, saw 281 cases between May 4 and 10, as opposed to 222 the previous week. The rest of the districts have seen a 35.8% increase in cases between the two weeks.
Dr Pradeep Awate, a state surveillance officer, shared, “Though the cases are going up in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune districts, the rate of hospitalisation has not increased. Over 85% of the cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature.”
State health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the increase in cases does not mean that the state is moving towards the fourth wave of Coronavirus infections.
Awate added that the state is monitoring the situation and carrying out genome sequencing to ascertain any change in the virus pattern or mutation.
Maharashtra added one fatality due to Covid, taking the death toll to 147851. The death was reported in the Solapur district. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 28,191 and had a positivity rate of 0.82%.
-
Controversy erupts over Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb
In what may kick up a fresh storm, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the controversial leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) paid his respects at the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad near Aurangabad on Thursday. Both the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have cried foul at his visit to the tomb.
-
Motorists applaud HSP’s ‘traffic diversion’ plans on Pune-Mumbai expressway
Within a few minutes of the accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way) on Monday wherein a gas tanker toppled near the Khopoli exit point and went on to dash two cars in the opposite lane, the e-way was cleared and traffic began moving again. The reason for this sea change has been the effective 'traffic diversion plans' made by the highway safety patrol team using which, traffic is smoothly diverted to other routes.
-
Will fight RS polls as an independent candidate: Sambhaji Raje Bhosale
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Maratha leader Sambhaji Raje Bhosale said that Bhosale will contest the election to the Upper House as an independent candidate and not align with any political party. Six RS seats from the state will fall vacant in July. Bhosale entered the RS in 2016 from the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and contested the Upper House polls on the Nationalist Congress Party ticket in 2009.
-
Forest dept stops development work at Taljai hill in Pune
Pune: The forest department has accepted the demand from Sahakarnagar residents to immediately stop cement work at Taljai hill. A release in this regard was issued by the department on Thursday, a day after residents met officials and put forth their demands. Residents had planned a “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan” from May 15. Earlier last year, residents staged protests, forcing the Pune Municipal Corporation to put on hold proposed development plan on the hill.
-
Azam takes centrestage in Uttar Pradesh politics
Lucknow: Azam Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party leader who has been in incarceration for over two years in Sitapur jail on various charges, has turned into a rallying point for the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. The latest to join the race is the Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday came out in support of Khan, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party government over continued incarceration of Khan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics