Mumbai beaches, gardens closed to public from 5 pm to 5 am

Mumbai: Police on Friday issued a fresh order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, imposing prohibition on visiting public places during the night. The order prohibits people from visiting beaches, sea faces, promenades, open grounds, gardens, parks and other public places between 5 pm and 5 am the next day. The order issued by deputy commissioner of police Chaitanty S (Operations) states that Greater Mumbai continues to be threatened with the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the increase in the cases and emergence of Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. The notification will continue to remain in force till January 15.

It also warns people not to violate the notification issued by the Maharashtra government on December 30 under provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 by which new restrictions have been imposed on attending public and private functions like marriages and other gatherings.

The notification has restricted the maximum number of attendees to 50 in case of all social, political, cultural or religious gatherings and marriages, irrespective of whether the programs are held in closed premises or on open grounds, and to 20 in case of funerals.

The order under Section 144 adds that any person flouting the rules shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and penal provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has by its December 24 order imposed complete ban on gatherings for new year celebrations and also prohibited New Year eve parties, functions and gatherings in hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, bars. The order also specified prohibition of any rally, morcha, procession etc of any person or vehicles within the jurisdiction of Mumbai police.