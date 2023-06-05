Juhu Taj CHS: Court takes cognisance of chargesheet against builder for money laundering

Mumbai: The special PMLA court on Monday took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against builder Shailesh Savla, who constructed the Juhu Taj co-operative housing society (CHS) in Andheri West and his two firms for alleged money laundering. Several cases were registered against them for allegedly selling flats meant for slum dwellers to Bollywood celebrities, businessmen and bureaucrats.

“Prima facie indicate that M/s Kunal Builders and Developers had constructed flats beyond approval from the SRA in the project of Juhu Taj CHS Ltd, Andheri (W) by submitting inflated (with an additional number of huts/persons) proposals of SR (slum rehabilitation) scheme to the authority and got it approved from the Government authority by fraudulent means.” special judge MG Deshpande said.

The ED has charged the builder for laundering around ₹112.5 crore based on the cases registered against him in 2006 and 2017.

In 2006, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police registered a case against Savla, his brother, the architect and others for allegedly cheating Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the government, by forging documents to sell flats in the building which was meant for slum dwellers.

According to the EOW, approvals were granted to the Juhu Taj scheme based on forged documents and the project was originally for the rehabilitation of 58 hutment dwellers but later 224 rooms and 30 shops were constructed in the rehabilitation building of the project.

In the second case, a complaint was registered by Chintan Life Spaces LLP, which provided finance of ₹101 crore for the Juhu Taj project. The firm alleged that Savla approached them in 2013 to finance the development of a free-sale building connected to the Juhu Taj SRA scheme.

It was claimed by Savla that one building for rehabilitation of the occupants in the said SRA project was ready and another consisting of 13 floors of the free sale component, Akshar Residency, was being constructed.

Savla had told Chintan Life Spaces LLP that he would obtain an Occupation Certificate for the rehabilitation building – a pre-condition for proceeding ahead with construction of the free-sale building, buy back 30 flats sold in Akshar Residency and handover the complete building to Chintan Life Spaces if it provided finance for the project to him. Based on the proposal, the firm agreed to finance him and gave him ₹112 crore.

ED had filed a chargesheet in the case last month against Savla and his two firms.

