Mumbai chills at 17.9 degrees, AQI remains ‘poor’

Mumbai: After recording a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, the city woke up to a chilly morning on Thursday with a 17.9 degrees temperature, marking the coolest morning of the season so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials had earlier said that there will be a dip in the temperatures till December 31.

Thursday’s daytime maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, dipping below 30 degrees Celsius for the first time since December 1, when unseasonal rains brought the temperature to as low as 24.8 degrees Celsius.

“Now that some cold wave conditions have been felt in north India, and since northerly winds are blowing over Maharashtra, the north Konkan will see a slight reduction in temperatures every day. We have been waiting for good winter conditions to set in the north first,” said an official with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the minimum nighttime temperature over the next week is expected to fall to about 17 degrees Celsius by December 26. The daytime maximum temperature is expected to hover between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius around the same time. This will be followed by slightly warmer conditions until early in the new year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City gasp for fresh air

Meanwhile, the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 276 on Thursday, in the ‘poor’ category. The continued worsening of air quality in Mumbai entails health hazards for the citizens, health experts and doctors said.

“The number of patients with respiratory conditions such as asthma, respiratory infections and heart attacks has increased in the last two months because of the worsening air quality in the city. At least 3-4 patients come to my clinic on a daily basis now,” said pulmonologist Dr Chetankumar D Jain.

Health experts say that even people without any history of chronic conditions may experience symptoms such as redness and itchiness in the eyes, cough, breathlessness, dryness of the throat, and allergies due to poor air quality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experts suggested a series of precautions like avoiding stepping out during smoggy mornings, wearing a good quality mask, and changing the mask frequently and avoiding construction sites to prevent oneself from getting respiratory issues.

-With inputs from Damini Solanki