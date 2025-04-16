MUMBAI: Even as the National Investigation Agency interrogates the recently extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an alleged conspirator of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the patrolling boat fleet used to police the city’s 114 nautical mile coastline is set for a revamp. Mumbai coastal police to get fleet upgrade worth ₹ 118 crore

A few months ago, the Maharashtra government approved a ₹118-crore proposal to procure 20 new patrolling boats, for which the bidding process is expected to begin soon, officials said. The state government has also allocated ₹14 crore to repair and revamp 13 non-functional boats provided to the Mumbai coastal police, officials added.

Currently, Mumbai’s coastal police have a fleet of 23 patrolling boats, of which 20 were procured after the November 2008 terror attacks, in which 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan reached Mumbai by sea. They then targeted multiple locations in the city, killing 166 people and injuring 238 others. The deadly attacks exposed several security gaps, especially along Mumbai’s coastline.

Three years after the attacks, the state government procured 28 patrolling boats for ₹40 crore, of which 16 were handed over to the Mumbai coastal police. Around the same time, the central government procured 27 boats for Maharashtra, of which four were given to Mumbai, officials said.

Worryingly, though, at least 10 of these boats were rendered almost useless over five years ago when the police found that their powerful Yamaha engines had been replaced with old and outdated ones that made them almost non-functional.

“Many of the newly purchased boats were speedboats fitted with two powerful Yamaha engines capable of reaching a speed of 45 nautical miles per hour,” said a police officer who requested anonymity. “However, in January 2020, it was found that the powerful engines fitted on at least 10 of these boats were replaced by old and outdated engines registered in the name of a Dubai-based company. They ran at a maximum speed of 10 nautical miles an hour and broke down frequently. Their condition was so bad that the policemen deployed on them were scared to board them and venture into the sea.”

Following an investigation, Sunil Ramanand, the additional director general (Information Technology and Transport) of the Maharashtra Police at the time, registered an FIR in April 2022 against three companies that had maintenance contracts for the upkeep of the boats. The case was eventually transferred to the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing.

Ramanand also sent a proposal to his bosses and the state home department, seeking urgent financing to revamp and re-modernise the coastal policing boats. Sometime last year, the state government accepted the proposal, and funds are being released to revamp 13 non-functional boats, including the 10 fraud-hit speedboats, the officer added.

Using these funds, the Mumbai coastal police have bought 250 HP Yamaha engines for the 10 defunct speedboats. These engines can attain a maximum speed of 35 nautical miles per hour and patrol the seas for two days on a full tank. “Before buying these engines, the inspection team had conducted all due diligence, with more than 1,500 hours of trials in the sea to finalise the engines for the patrolling boats,” said a police officer associated with the speedboats.

Four of the 13 boats have already been revamped and are undergoing sea trials, the officer said. They will soon be fully operational, helping the coastal police resume regular patrolling along the city’s northeastern coast—from Vashi Bridge to Gorai. The officer added the boats would also be fitted with modern equipment to make them effective at sea.

The remaining nine boats will be refurbished and made available to the coastal police in two batches, the officer said. The first batch of five boats will be available in September this year, and the remaining four will be available either in December or January next year.

Currently, 10 boats purchased after the 26/11 attacks and three old boats serving the coastal police since early 2000 are patrolling the city’s coastline. After the refurbished boats return to the force, the coastal police will be able to increase the frequency of their rounds along the coast, especially around 91 spots considered sensitive from a security point of view.

The state government has also sanctioned proposals to construct two jetties in south Mumbai at a cost of around ₹60 crore: a fixed one at Lakda Bunder near Mazgaon Dock and a floating jetty at Girgaon Chowpatty.

“At present, the coastal police do not have their own jetty,” said the police officer quoted earlier. “The Mumbai police have high-speed boats, but due to the lack of a jetty, they cannot board boats anywhere. The Lakda Bunder jetty will also have a boat repair workshop, parking yard, and administration building.”