Mumbai Congress moves HC against Uddhav govt over no nod to Rahul Gandhi's Dec 28 rally

The Mumbai Congress on Monday moved the Bombay high court against the local civic body and police for not giving permission to a rally to be addressed by party leader Rahul Gandhi on December 28 at Shivaji Park in the city.

State unit president Bhai Jagtap, who filed the application, sought the court’s direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on the matter. Hearing is expected in the matter on Tuesday.

The Congress is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar had said if cases of the Omicron variant of Convid-19 continued to rise, the government would have to think about allowing the upcoming rally.

According to a PTI report, Jagtap said an application was submitted to the state government in October 2021, seeking permission to hold the rally where Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been invited to address the gathering. However, till date no decision has been taken on the application, the petition said.

He later said, “We do not understand why permission is not given to us? If they are concerned about Covid-19, we have already told them in our letter that we will adhere to guidelines. Since there is not much time left, we had to approach the court for permission,” the Mumbai Congress chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The plea has sought the HC to direct the state government to grant it permission to hold the public meeting and erect a temporary stage on one portion of the sprawling ground in central Mumbai. Jagtap's advocate Pradeep Thorat said the party has sought permission to use the park ground from December 22 to December 28 to hold a public meeting on the occasion of the 137th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress.

The plea said December 28 is a very important day in the history of the Congress as it is the party's foundation day.

In 2010, the HC had declared the Shivaji Park area located in Dadar as a silence zone after a public interest litigation was filed by an NGO. The court had then said programmes can be held at the park only on select occasions - December 6 (death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar), May 1 (Maharashtra foundation day) and January 26 (Republic Day).

However, the state government and the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) later carved out 45 days in a year to permit non-sporting activities in the iconic ground.

It was further reported, the BMC has submitted its report to the state government on its recommendation on whether or not the Congress rally could be held at the venue.

"Since, the state government is the competent authority, the final decision has to be taken by it (government). Out of the 45 days marked for non-sporting activities, 11 days are kept for miscellaneous activities,” Thorat said. “The quota of 11 days is still pending this year,” Thorat said.

(With inputs from agencies)

