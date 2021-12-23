Mumbai cop assaults bar employee for refusing to serve food after 12 in the night

A video of a police officer in Mumbai abusing and assaulting an employee of a city bar for refusing to serve food early on Thursday is doing the rounds on social media.

According to available reports, assistant police inspector Vikram Patil first called up the bar cashier, Ramdas Patil, asking that he be provided food when the latter informed him that the kitchen had closed for the night.

A few minutes later, the policeman entered the bar, located close to the Vakola police station, and allegedly started abusing and repeatedly attacking the employee as others gathered to stop the senior officer.

An NDTV report said other restaurant employees tried to drag the police officer away and held him back, but he still managed to land some more punches.

The bar owner, Mahesh Shetty, lodged a complaint with the local police as the CCTV footage that showed the incident happened around 12.30am went viral on social media platforms.

"It was 12.30am when he asked for food. How can we open the establishment beyond the time limit? We have lodged a complaint against the API and will approach top officers to register an FIR," Shetty was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A senior Mumbai Police officer said the incident took place after an argument between the cashier and the API over food. "We are verifying the facts and action will be taken against the police officer," he added.

