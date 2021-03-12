Mumbai couple in 80s gets 10 yrs in prison for sexually abusing 4-yr-old

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced a couple in their 80s to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in 2013. It also asked the couple to pay ₹50,000 compensation to the girl.

Special judge Rekha N Pandhare said the couple of the child’s grandparents’ age, who lived in the same building, was supposed to take care of her but instead abused her. In her police statement in 2013, the girl said the couple, now aged 87, and 81, whom she addressed as dada and dadi, stopped her while she was returning home and made her sit on a swing. She said the dada slapped her while the dadi held her tight. She said the dada then disrobed her and inserted his fingers into her private parts. The girl said when she tried to run away, the dada spat on her and left her before letting her go home.

Seven witnesses were examined during the trial that began in 2017 when the accused were out on bail. The court relied on the girl’s testimony recorded almost after four years after the complaint was filed.

Dinesh Tiwari, the couple’s lawyer, said they have moved the Bombay high court against the conviction, saying personal enmity prompted the girl’s family to file the case against them. He added the prosecution failed to examine crucial independent witnesses.

Vidya Kasle, a former public prosecutor, said in general criminal law, it is the prosecution that has to prove a case and put-up evidence against the accused in the court. “...under [the] POCSO [Act], the burden of proof is on the accused [and] has to prove innocence before the court.”

Prakash Salsingekar, a lawyer, said under the POCSO Act, the presumption is the accused has committed the act unless they prove their innocence. “The testimony of the victim is given a prime importance unless its credibility is questioned and proved otherwise.”