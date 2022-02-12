Mumbai court acquits PT teacher of molestation charges

Mumbai: A Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali refused the testimony of a class 7 student (girl), who claimed that her 41-year-old physical training teacher touched her inappropriately. The court acquitted the teacher of the charges observing that every touch cannot be considered an indecent assault or an act of outraging modesty of a woman.

Metropolitan magistrate AR Malavade said, “There is a hairline distinction between touch and inappropriate touch. Unless there is concrete evidence before the court regarding the inappropriate touch by the accused, it cannot be called indecent assault or outrage the modesty of the complainant,” the magistrate added.

According to the prosecution, the victim was studying in 7th standard when the incident happened on January 8, 2010. She alleged that the PT teacher called her to the computer room where nobody was present and allegedly touched her inappropriately. She further claimed the same incident took place with her one more time, but she did not reveal it to anyone out of fear. She, however, reported the incident of January 8 to the principal of the school.

Subodh Pathak, advocate representing the accused argued that there was delay in registering the FIR when the incident had taken place. The complaint was lodged on February 25, 2010.

The P T teacher has filed a case against school management in a School Tribunal. The teacher was in an argument with school management as they used to rent the school grounds and give it to marriage functions. The students supported the teacher by saying that he was a gentleman. The complainant’s uncle is a corporator and the principal used to visit him regularly.

The judge observed that the dispute between the accused and the school management was served on February 5, 2010, whereas the FIR in the present case was lodged on February 25, 2010. “So, this gives room to draw inference that in order to pressurise the accused, a false case might have been filed against him as contended by the accused in his statement,” said the court.