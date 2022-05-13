Mumbai court allows Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Friday permitted Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital in Kurla for treatment.
The order came after the special court was informed by Malik’s lawyer that JJ Hospital had made them run from one hospital to another for several procedures and pathological examinations, perhaps because the state-run hospital either did not have the department concerned or proper equipment to conduct all requisite tests.
When the court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the agency’s counsel said they did not have any objection to Malik being referred to other hospitals for tests. The ED had, however, opposed the NCP leader’s plea, claiming all requisite facilities were available at JJ Hospital.
The court then allowed Malik, presently lodged at Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, to be shifted to Criti Care Hospital, Kurla, for treatment and also allowed his daughter to remain present and attend to him during his stay at the hospital.
The 63-year-old minister had on April 28 moved the special court for a six-week temporary bail on medical grounds, claiming that he had been suffering from kidney-related complications due to the formation of a renal cyst and the JJ Hospital has recommended that he undergo surgery.
ED arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides on February 14. The money laundering case is based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3, 2022, against the gang.
ED claimed Nawab Malik had usurped a prime property -- Goawala Compound at Kurla, spread over three acres and valued at about ₹300 crore at the current market price -- originally owned by one Munira Plumber through Solidus Investments, in active connivance with Haseena Parkar, the late sister of Dawood Ibrahim, and had indirectly provided funds for the gang.
The NCP leader has, however, rubbished the allegations and claimed that a family firm had purchased Goawala Compound from Munira Plumber’s power of attorney holder Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel, a purported frontman of Haseena Parkar, and the transaction was backed by valid documents.
No relief for Anil Deshmukh
The special court on Friday rejected a plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to be shifted to a private hospital for undergoing surgery.
Claiming that he had a history of weak shoulder girdle with recurrent painful dislocations, Deshmukh had said in his application that he had a fall in Arthur Road jail and dislocated his shoulder. Besides, he had various spine and urine-related issues, for which he was admitted to JJ Hospital on April 2 and was “currently experiencing excruciating pain and medically advised to undergo the necessary surgery.”
He claimed he also had heart-related ailments and uncontrolled high blood pressure, too. “The applicant states that he has been experiencing chest pains, breathlessness, heart problems with abnormal ECG findings, which indicate less blood supply to the heart and a possibility of heart block episode,” read his plea.
Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, on allegations of money laundering. ED’s case against the NCP leader is based on the FIR registered by the CBI on April 21, 2021, which in turn was based on the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Siddaramaiah: BJP forcing anti-conversion via ordinance to divert attention
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP government in the state of trying to force anti-conversion law on the people through ordinance route to "divert attention from corruption and lack of administration." Siddaramaiah even urged the Governor to reject the 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion (anti-conversion) ordinance', stating that it is aimed at "harassing" minorities.
Case registered against Bihar ex-MLA after celebratory firing during dance event
A criminal case has been registered against ex-MLA Narendra Kumar Pandey alias Sunil Pandey for celebratory firing during a dance program of famous Haryana singer Sapna Chaudhary, police said on Friday. Pandey's son and an associate have also been named in the case registered under sections of Arms Act with Karakat police station on Friday. Police are conducting raids for their arrest, sub divisional police officer, Bikramganj, Shashi Bhushan Singh said.
'Lions move on…': Owaisi responds to Sena fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit
The Shiv Sena on Friday launched an all out attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The ruling party questioned the move and warned the AIMIM leader against 'creating problems in the society', PTI reported. The younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had visited the tomb of the Mughal emperor before addressing a rally in Aurangabad.
Four of wedding party killed in road accident in Shimla
Four people, including three women, were killed when their vehicle fell into a 100-metre gorge near Puna in Rampur sub division of Shimla district on Thursday evening, police said. The driver, Ashok Kumar, and another passenger, Kuldeep, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. A case was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. “Primarily, negligent and rash driving caused the accident,” said Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.
Patna high court asks DGP to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy on May 16
The Patna high court on Friday directed the director general of police Bihar to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy physically before the court at 10.30am on May 16 and asked the Uttar Pradesh DGP and the Delhi police commissioner to cooperate in the matter. The court said it was never its intention to coerce the petitioner to appear. The number of people taken for a ride by Sahara is huge.
