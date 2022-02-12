Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai court issues process against Shilpa Shetty, family

Published on Feb 12, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai

A Metropolitan Magistrate court in Andheri on Friday issued process against actor Shilpa Shetty, her mother Sunanda Shetty, and sister Shamita Shetty on a complaint filed by an automobile dealer who alleged that he had paid 21 lakh to a Shetty family firm, but they refused to pay him after their father’s demise. The court said the summons will be returnable on February 28.

Issuance of process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or a judicial magistrate on the basis of a complaint lodged by an individual. The magistrate court issues process if it finds prima facie substance in the allegations made in the complaint.

Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan issued process against the three, asking them to appear before him on February 28.

Parhad Firoze Amra has filed the complaint through advocates Zain Shroff and Zubin Sheth of Y & A Legal.

Amra, the proprietor of an automobile agency, had alleged that he had given a loan of 21 lakh to Corgifts, a firm in which Shilpa, Shamita, Sunanda, and late father Surendra were partners.

Sheth argued before the court that even they (Shetty family members) had shown to the income tax department that they had taken a loan of 21 lakh from him. Amra too had documents of the income tax about the loan, Sheth said, adding the money had been given since 2015 in installments.

The court, while issuing process, said perusal of the complaint, verification statement, documents annexed, investigation report by police - filed pursuant to earlier order - and report of the income tax department uniformly furnishes an assurance that there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against all accused persons for the offences under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant has made a case for issuance of process against all accused, the court added.

Shilpa did not respond to calls and messages.

In the past, the family had denied all the allegations made by Amra. Shilpa had also issued a statement then to the media: “I had no involvement in my father’s business ever, and I have no knowledge of the financial dealing of the company at all. This gentleman is misleading the media. I knew him in the capacity of our family car mechanic, that’s all.”

