Mumbai Covid positivity rate below 1% for first time after third wave

Mumbai: For the first time in 2022, the daily positivity rate went below 1% mark in the city. On Saturday, the city reported a daily positivity rate of 0.88% by reporting 349 cases out of 39,592 tests. The last time cases went below 1% was on December 21, 2021, when the city reported 327 cases out of 37,973 resulting in a positivity rate of 0.86%.

During the peak of the third wave, the daily positivity rate had touched 30% in the second week of January 2022, and from there, the positivity rate has gradually dipped to below 1%. It took around 18 days, from December 22, 2021 to January 10, 2022 for the daily positivity rate to reach 30% from around 1%.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, as the cases continue to fall down in the city, the remaining restrictions relating to capacity ratio at restaurants, bars, marriage halls, private offices, theatres will be relaxed in the coming weeks.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told HT on February 08, 2022, “We are going to wait and watch if all restrictions can be lifted in the coming months as cases go down.”

Mumbai recorded 349 fresh infections and three deaths, taking the toll to 16,682. The total case tally in the city is 1,052,844. There are 1,030,407 recoveries and the mortality rate stands at 1.58%. The city’s hospitalisation rate is 2.9%.

Further, the city has zero sealed buildings or containment zones officially on record since the beginning of the pandemic. This is a clear indication, according to the civic officials, that the third wave has passed. As per data, over 66,000 buildings or floors were sealed and eventually released by the BMC. More than 2,700 containment zones have been released.

Meanwhile, of the 9.2 million people above 18 years, over 8.8 million or 96% have been fully vaccinated. It is expected that by the end of this month, Mumbai will have 100% full vaccination by the end of February, according to BMC officials.

