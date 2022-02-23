Mumbai crosses 20 million doses after 13 months

Mumbai About 13 months after vaccination against Covid kicked off in the city, the number of doses administered crossed the 20 million mark on Wednesday, according to the data of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Around 98% of the eligible population over 18 years of age is fully vaccinated in the city. According to the data, 20,011,300 doses have been administered, of which 10,586,152 doses are the first ones and 9,095,444 are the second ones.

Additionally, 32,9704 third doses also have been administered in the city. The city’s eligible population above 18 years of age is 9.2 million, considering the eleven-year-old census of 2011. The remaining doses have been administered to the floating population or outsiders, according to the BMC.

On Wednesday, 168 cases were reported in the city and zero deaths for the fifth time this month. The city’s recovery rate is 98% and the mortality rate is 1.58%. There are 1,228 active cases and the daily positivity rate reported on Wednesday was 0.67%. On the other hand, the state added 1,151 infections and 23 deaths.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra’s Covid Task Force said, “Third wave as such in Mumbai and Delhi is over. But in the case of India, the third wave is still in the last phase. Hence, we need to continue with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour including masks, social distance and using sanitiser. In the coming months, depending on the trend, we might take a call on compulsory masking.”

Dr Kedar Toraskar, another member of Maharashtra’s Covid Task Force said, “Covid has been very unpredictable, but we can say that there is no spike as such in the city now. What cases we are seeing currently is probably the tail of the third wave. We can just hope that the worst is over now. However, we need to continue with Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

Meanwhile, according to BMC, the official starting date of the third wave is from December 21, 2021. In the last week of December 2021, the city started reporting cases anywhere between 3,000 to 7,000 on a daily basis.