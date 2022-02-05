Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai customs arrest 5 for smuggling gold from UAE

Mumbai: Customs officials at Mumbai International Airport have arrested five passengers in two separate operations for allegedly smuggling gold in the country from UAE
A total of 3.6 kg gold dust valued at 1.56 crore was recovered and all four passengers were arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act 1962. (Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav

Officials recovered gold dust worth nearly 2 crore. While four flyers had concealed the precious metal in dust form inside their bodies, the fifth one attempted to hide it in her undergarments, customs officials said.

According to Mumbai Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), customs officers on February 3 intercepted four suspicious male passengers at the airport -- two had come from Sharjah vide flight G9-401 and the other two from Abu Dhabi vide flight EY-206.

“After sustained interrogation, they admitted to concealment of gold in dust form in their rectum,” said an AIU official.

A total of 3.6 kg gold dust valued at 1.56 crore was recovered from them and all four passengers were arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act 1962.

In the second operation, based on specific information, a female passenger who arrived from Dubai was intercepted on the suspicion of gold smuggling.

Personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 546 grams of gold dust ingeniously sewed inside the undergarment worn by the passenger, an AIU official said.

On further interrogation, she admitted to concealment of gold in her rectum also. A total of 868 grams of gold dust valued at 38 lakh has been seized from her possession, a source said.

The woman was arrested on charges of smuggling under the Customs Act 1962. AIU officials are further investigating to find out the local counterparts of the members of the gold smuggling racket.

